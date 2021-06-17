For Biden, family has been central to his decades-long political ascent. His sister Valerie Biden Owens has been perhaps his most influential aide, helming his campaigns for local, state and national office over the years. The tragic deaths of his wife and infant daughter in a 1972 car crash, and his son Beau, who succumbed to brain cancer in 2015, have become core parts of his political identity through stories he tells about overcoming grief. His fondness for his grandchildren is on frequent public display and he spends many weekends as president at home with family in Wilmington, Del.