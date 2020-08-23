In the Democratic duo’s first joint television interview, aired Sunday night on ABC, Biden reiterated his support for increasing funding to police departments — and noted that President Trump’s budget would cut grants to local law enforcement.

“I don’t want to defund police departments. I think they need more help, they need more assistance,” Biden said. His policing plan, which has been criticized by more liberal elements of his party, would give $300 million more to departments for community policing efforts.

“The vast majority of the police, they’re ashamed of what they saw,” he added, referring to the Minneapolis officer who pinned down George Floyd before his death in May.

Biden alluded to Trump’s 2021 budget proposal, which includes cuts to local law enforcement.

“So the only guy that actually put in a bill to actually defund the police is Donald Trump,” Biden said.

Biden insisted that under his tax plan, only the wealthy would pay more.

“I will raise taxes for anybody making over $400,000,” he said. “The very wealthy should pay a fair share. Corporations should pay a fair share.”

But he estimated that 90 percent of businesses are “mom and pop” operations that need government assistance to recover from coronavirus shutdowns and would not be impacted by any new revenue proposals.

The former vice president laughed as ABC anchor David Muir, noting Trump’s criticisms, asked whether the 77-year old possessed the mental capacity to lead the country.

“Watch me,” he said. Biden also said he is “absolutely” leaving open the idea of trying to serve two terms in the White House.

Trump has made apocalyptic claims about the fate of the United States under Biden.

“We’re talking about abolishing ICE, and we’re talking about abolishing prisons, he said in Old Forge, Pa., on Thursday. “And that’s, the only thing they’re not abolishing are taxes, because your taxes are going to go up at a level that you’ve never even heard of before. If you want a vision of your life under [a] Biden presidency, think of the smoldering ruins in Minneapolis, the violent anarchy of Portland, the bloodstained sidewalks of Chicago, and imagine the mayhem coming to your town and every single town in America.”

Republican advertising has insinuated that police response time would be measured in days instead of minutes if Democrats win the White House.

Speaking to ABC News’s Muir and Robin Roberts during a Friday session at the Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington, Del., Biden and Harris sought to show that they are ideological allies who, during primary season skirmishes, favored different tactics but ultimately shared the same goals for the country.

Each referred to their differences in background and life experiences and cast that as a benefit.

“Between us we have the ability to really meet the American people where they are,” Harris said.

Biden and Harris were repeatedly pushed on how they mended fences after a contentious moment on a Democratic primary debate stage in which Harris called out Biden for his opposition to busing Black children into White schools — saying that he was against a policy from which she had personally benefited.

Biden suggested that Harris was unaware of his full record on race when she made the comments. “I think a lot of people, and maybe even the senator at the time, didn’t know the depth of my record,” Biden said.

Harris said that focusing on that one moment in a highly competitive primary was a “distraction” from multiple crises striking the country.

Biden also spelled out publicly the role that he expects Harris to play, outlining a vice presidency that would be similar to the partnership he had with President Barack Obama.

“I want you to be the last person in the room on every major decision,” Biden said, retelling how he described the job to Harris. “I know she will not be intimidated by the Oval Office. I know she’ll not be reluctant to tell me exactly what she thinks.”

On how they would address the pandemic, Biden and Harris agreed that the country will need to develop a plan to prioritize who receives a vaccine if and when one is developed.

In a moment that delighted Republican ad-makers when an excerpt of the interview was released before the airing, Biden agreed that the country’s economy should be closed again if the infection rates spike and scientists advocate that move.

“I would shut it down,” Biden said. “I would listen to the scientists.”

Looking forward, Biden and Harris both said that they’re already preparing for fall debates.

“I can hardly wait,” said Biden, who will face Trump in three debates.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him,” said Harris of her upcoming single exchange with Vice President Pence.

On Sunday, Biden’s campaign released new ads in Ohio and North Carolina focused on Trump’s call for a boycott of products made by Goodyear, a major tire company headquartered in Akron, Ohio, that has a major production plant in Fayetteville, N.C. The two states are considered competitive by both campaigns.

The ad shows Trump saying he would be “very much in favor” of supporters boycotting the business. Over images of Trump, a narrator says: “A sitting president who is spinning out of control would risk American jobs to try to save his own.”

Trump urged his supporters not to purchase tires manufactured by Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. last week after images from a purported diversity training presentation at one of its plants circulated on social media. The training listed “MAGA Attire” and “Blue Lives Matter” as “unacceptable” for the workplace. But “Black Lives Matter” and “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride,” among others, were considered “acceptable.”

Trump also said he wants to replace the Goodyear tires on his presidential limousine, known as the Beast.

The Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee are planning a robust schedule of counter-programing this week to rebut the Republican National Convention, which will run through Thursday night.