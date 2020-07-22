“Can you imagine standing up when you were president and saying ‘it’s not my responsibility. I take no responsibility.’ Literally. Literally,” Biden says. Obama’s response: “Those words didn’t come out of our mouths when we were in office.”

AD

AD

The unusual video — a teaser for a longer taped conversation between the two men set to be released via social media Thursday — serves both to troll the current president and send a signal that Obama will start playing a much more active role in the campaign.

But it also marks new tactic for campaigning for the country’s highest office in the midst of a pandemic: Denied an opportunity to appear onstage together before a crowd, they’re instead offering viewers a peek inside their relationship and a taste of their shared sensibilities.

The teaser makes clear that Biden and Obama are following health guidelines about meeting in person — each wears a mask at various points — an implicit contrast to President Trump, who has not embraced social distancing guidance and has largely resisted wearing a mask.

AD

AD

In the video, Obama and Biden can be seen seated far apart from each other in Obama’s office and they aren’t seen embracing. (Instead, in a scene that’s presumably from the end of the encounter, Obama briefly bows his head slightly.)

Obama also focuses on a core feature of Biden’s campaign message — his ability to empathize with others.

“It all starts with being able to relate,” Obama says as Biden listens. “If you can sit down with a family and see your own family in them and the struggles that you’ve gone through or your parents went through or your kids are going through — if you can connect those struggles to somebody else’s struggles, then you are going to work hard for them.”

AD

Polls show that Biden has opened a significant lead over Trump in recent weeks as voters have soured on the president’s performance in office, particularly his handling of the novel coronavirus. Biden leads Trump 55 percent to 40 percent among registered voters nationwide in a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.

AD

At least 139,000 Americans have died of the virus this year, according to a Post tally. And new infections are increasing in most states, forcing many school systems to announce their fall schedules will be online and threatening efforts to boost the teetering economy.

The meeting between Obama and Biden took place earlier this month at the former president’s offices in Washington, D.C., according to a person familiar with the conversation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the talks. It’s the first time the two men have met in person since Biden essentially sewed up the nomination in early April, though they speak frequently, the person said.