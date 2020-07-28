Biden is also proposing to triple the goal for federal contracting with small disadvantaged businesses, from 5 percent to at least 15 percent of all spending on materials and services by 2025.

And he is calling for President Trump and Congress to create an emergency housing support program, along with promoting a refundable tax credit of up to $15,000 to help families purchase their first homes.

The plan marks Biden’s latest attempt to make a major statement on racial issues, a topic on which he has faced blowback from activists on several occasions during his campaign. At the same time, Biden was propelled to victory in the Democratic primaries by strong support from black voters, driven largely by those older than 45.

Tuesday’s proposal — an array of plans covering topics such as education, housing and retirement — builds on ideas Biden has previously championed. “You will not see new dollar amounts” in the document, said a senior Biden campaign official previewing the plan.

The blueprint does not endorse slavery reparations, a move some black activists advocated as a way to tackle economic and moral inequities. Asked Tuesday whether Biden would support a congressional study on reparations, the senior campaign official said, “The vice president doesn’t have a problem with a study.”

The plan also says relatively little about police and criminal justice reform, the focus of protests that have erupted nationwide, although it advocates “helping states modernize their criminal justice data infrastructure and adopt automated record-sealing” for some nonviolent crimes.

The announcement, to be outlined in a speech Biden will give in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday afternoon, comes as the debate about race and the economy has been elevated in the presidential contest. The campaign has been rocked by impassioned protests in the wake of several high-profile killings of unarmed black people and the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit communities of color especially hard.

Trump has long argued that his economic policies, including cutting taxes and reducing regulations, have spurred historic job growth for all Americans, including blacks and Latinos.

He made that point in a 2018 tweet saying, “So if African-American unemployment is now at the lowest number in history, median income the highest, and you then add all of the other things I have done, how do Democrats, who have done NOTHING for African-Americans but TALK, win the Black Vote? And it will only get better!”

Trump and his supporters also contend that Biden’s economic plans amount to “socialism” that would damage the economy for everyone. Although the economy was jolted by the pandemic, Trump argues that he is best positioned to rebuild it, saying he has done so once before.

But as the pandemic has continued, African American communities have sustained significant economic harm.

Biden’s plan represents the fourth and final part of Biden’s “Build Back Better” economic recovery plan. It comes fewer than 100 days before the Nov. 3 election, with the campaign ramping up its efforts to cement its advantage over Trump in the polls.

Biden has previously presented blueprints to spend $700 billion on American products and research to jump-start the domestic economy; eliminate carbon pollution from power plants by 2035 and spend $2 trillion to spur the clean energy economy; and invest $775 billion on helping to care for young and old Americans through universal preschool and other initiatives.

Although the campaign has sketched out some ways it plans to finance its plans, such as reversing some of Trump’s tax cuts for corporations, it has yet to provide a complete picture of how it would pay for the ideas. A second senior Biden official said Tuesday that there was “not a specific time frame” for when that would be released.

Both officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized by the campaign to speak on the record.

Biden’s decades-long record in politics — spanning periods of changing attitudes about race, criminal justice and policing — has prompted skepticism from some activists. They point most often to his advocacy for a 1994 crime law that critics have blamed for leading to the mass incarceration of black people. Biden has also faced criticism for his past work with segregationist senators.

Biden, who has at times become defensive about his record on race, has pledged to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court if elected president. He has promised that his running mate will be a woman and recently said that four black women were under consideration for that job.

Still, more than 50 liberal groups signed a letter to Biden in June criticizing his reaction to the street protests and his promise to add $300 million for community policing programs. Many activists have called for “defunding” the police, a battle cry with which Biden has repeatedly said he does not agree.

He also faced criticism when he suggested in May that any African American who is considering voting for Trump “ain’t black.” Under heavy criticism, he quickly walked back his remark.