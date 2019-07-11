Democratic presidential primary candidate and former vice president Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Sumter, S.C, on Saturday. (=2018565=/AP)

Former vice president Joe Biden made a fresh attack on President Trump’s foreign policy on Thursday, releasing a video that portrayed him as coddling authoritarian leaders, abandoning international agreements with allies and “embarrassing the United States.”

The broadside came hours before Biden, a Democratic presidential primary candidate, was scheduled to deliver a major foreign policy address in New York as he sought to refocus a campaign that has been hobbled over controversies about his record on race and other issues.

The video released by Biden’s campaign seeks to define the “Trump Doctrine” on foreign policy as a series of miscues and dangerous moves.

Embracing dictators. Threatening war. Embarrassing the United States.



That’s the #TrumpDoctrine.



Reclaiming American leadership starts now. pic.twitter.com/8BQv50aseA — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 11, 2019

It opens with Trump’s address to the United Nations General Assembly in September in which Trump drew laughter from other foreign leaders for saying “my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”

The video includes news footage of Trump alongside Russian President Vladi­mir Putin at their July 2018 summit in Helsinki and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their summit in June 2018.

Trump is shown at a news conference in Helsinki appearing to side with Putin over U.S. intelligence officials regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“He just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be,” Trump is shown saying of Putin.

A clip is then shown of Trump saying he and Kim “fell in love” at their summit.

Trump is also shown in October restating the denial of King Salman of Saudi Arabia that he knew in advance of the death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The Biden video also takes issue with Trump’s withdrawal of the United States from the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate accord, as well as the trade war with China launched under Trump’s watch.

Biden, a former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is scheduled to deliver the address early Thursday afternoon at The Graduate Center at City University of New York.