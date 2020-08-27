Kamala D. Harris, the first Black woman on a major party ticket, also delivered her most detailed remarks on the Kenosha protests, saying that “we must always defend peaceful protest and peaceful protesters” but also that “we should not confuse them with those looting and committing acts of violence.”

Biden and Harris had taken a somewhat low-key approach to the protests, issuing statements or brief remarks rather than more in-depth responses. But with Black activists clamoring for stronger reactions and Republicans seeking to tie the Democratic ticket to violent outbreaks, the Biden campaign clearly concluded a more forceful response was needed.

Biden sought to address a country that is seeing video of yet another Black man shot by a White police officer by embracing peaceful protests while condemning acts of violence. In a round of hastily arranged television interviews from his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Biden focused more on Trump’s handling of the events than on specific actions he as president would take instead.

“I think he views it as a political benefit,” Biden said on MSNBC. “He’s rooting for more violence, not less.”

He added, “The part that bothers me the most is the idea of just pouring gasoline on the racial flames that are burning now. That does not justify any of the looting, any of the burning, any of the damage being done by protesters. But the people have a right to be angry; people have a right to protest.”

Harris called on a personal background that Biden lacks, saying, “The reality is the life of a Black person in America has never been treated as fully human.”

Like Biden, she aligned herself with peaceful protesters.

“It’s no wonder people are taking to the streets,” Harris said. “And I support them. We must always defend peaceful protest and peaceful protesters. We should not confuse them with those looting and committing acts of violence, including the shooter who was arrested for murder. We will not let these vigilantes and extremists derail the path to justice.”

The events in Kenosha highlight the volatility of the political moment. On Sunday, a police officer shot Jacob Blake Jr. seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed below the waist. That set off three nights of protest in which demonstrators set fires and shot off fireworks. A small group burned buildings and ransacked stores.

Those actions attracted counterprotesters, and on Tuesday, one of them shot and killed two demonstrators and wounded a third. Police have charged 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse with homicide.

Biden’s advisers have pointed to a number of things they say would change if he were president. He would champion new legislation to reform police departments — banning chokeholds and establishing a federal database of police misconduct, for example — and provide economic benefits to Black businesses and homeowners.

But mostly, Biden has built his candidacy around a cultural shift he asserts will go a long way toward defusing tensions if Trump loses in November. Biden launched his campaign by decrying the violent protests in Charlottesville and Trump’s reluctance to condemn the neo-Nazis and white supremacists who gathered there.

“Have you ever heard this president say one negative thing about white supremacists?” Biden said Thursday on CNN. And on MSNBC he added, “Notice that problem just keeps getting worse under the tenure of this president because of the things he says, and doesn’t do.”

But while Republicans attack Biden for allegedly inviting the protests, some activists want him go further in embracing their demands.

“It’s not good enough to just be different from Donald Trump. We are where we are right now because of what was in place before Donald Trump,” said Cori Bush, a Black Lives Matter activist who recently ousted 10-term incumbent Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-Mo.) in a Democratic primary. “It’s gotten worse, yes. But it was also bad before. How do they fix it? That’s something they need to work out.”

In addition to stronger policies, Bush said that she hopes Biden will visit Kenosha. As an activist in Ferguson, Mo., when a police officer shot and killed Michael Brown in 2014, she and many others wanted President Barack Obama and Biden, his vice president, to visit and show they understood the pain on the streets.

“And we waited and we waited and we waited and we waited,” Bush said. “We wanted to see them on the ground with us.”

Biden on Thursday said that if he were president he would travel to Kenosha but left unclear whether he will go as the Democratic nominee.

The Rev. Al Sharpton said Biden must be more specific about what actions he would take as president. “He needs to be way out front in how his presidency would be different,” the civil rights activist said. “I think, based on his record, it would be different. But he needs to come on with it.”

Sharpton said he also hopes Biden will be a greater mobilizing force for the police reform bill named in honor of George Floyd and passed by the Democratic-run House but not the Republican-controlled Senate.

“I want to see an affirmative, aggressive push on the George Floyd bill,” he said. “Not just support — I want to see an aggressive push.”

The Biden campaign did not make the candidate available for an interview.

A few political warning signs have emerged for Democrats as Republicans seize on images of violent protest to warn against a Biden presidency. A survey of Wisconsin voters this week showed a 25-point drop in the net approval rating of Black Lives Matter protests.

In June, 61 percent approved of them and 36 percent disapproved, according to the survey by Marquette Law School. This month saw a sharp change, with 48 percent approving and 48 percent disapproving.

Still, the survey, conducted before the Blake shooting, also showed that dissatisfaction with Trump’s handling of the protests has remained strong. About 32 percent of those surveyed approved of his response, compared with 58 percent who disapproved.

Biden several times quoted White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who earlier in the day argued on “Fox & Friends” that the unrest illustrated the difference between the two candidates. “The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order,” she said.

“The violence we’re witnessing is happening under Donald Trump,” Biden said in a lengthy statement after his two cable TV interviews. “Not me. It’s getting worse, and we know why.”

Many of Biden’s supporters argue that since he is not president, his options are limited in any case.

“I don’t know that there’s any response that he has any real business making, except enunciating what he feels about it,” said Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.). “He has no official capacity to do anything except to say what he feels. … He’s been very clear that this has to stop. He’s made it very clear that this violence is not the proper response.”

Clyburn said that Biden as president would demonstrate greater empathy. He cited the swiftness with which came to Charleston, S.C., after the fatal shooting of nine people at Emanuel AME Church in 2015.

“People forget, Joe Biden was in Charleston before Barack Obama was,” Clyburn said.

Alicia Garza, a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Movement, said it was “imperative” that Biden do more to address the police shootings. “There are a million things that the campaign could and should be saying right now,” Garza said. “We have to move away from studying the problem and start doing something.”

She urged Biden to press for the passage of the Justice in Policing Act, which, among its provisions, would establish independent prosecutors to investigate police; and the Breathe Act, a proposal to move funds from traditional policing to innovative public safety approaches.

“Things are getting more tense, and we need a leader to step into that space and lead us forward,” Garza said. “There are lots of proposals on the table for how we do that, and it does not involve thoughts and prayers.”