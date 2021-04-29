“We owe a special thanks to the people of Georgia,” Biden said at the drive-in rally, held in Gwinnett County. “Because of you, the rest of the world, because of your two senators, the rest of America was able to get the help they got. So far, the American Rescue Plan would not have passed. So much we got done, like getting checks to people, probably would not have happened. So if you ever wonder if elections make a difference, just remember what you did here in Georgia when you elected [Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael G. Warnock].”