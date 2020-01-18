He also on Saturday pushed back aggressively against Sanders, both for the estimated cost of his Medicare-for-all plan and for not disavowing a video about the former vice president’s stance on Social Security that has been deemed false by some fact-checkers.

“It is simply a lie, that video that’s going around. … It’s a doctored tape,” Biden said. “I’m looking forward to his campaign coming forward and disowning it. But they haven’t done it yet.”

The video does not appear doctored, as Biden claimed, but fact-checkers say it is misleading. It shows Biden lauding Rep. Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), the former House speaker and Republican vice presidential nominee, and his proposals to cut Social Security and Medicare. Fact-checkers said Biden was mocking Ryan, and noted that Sanders’s campaign trimmed the video before the point where Biden said he would protect Social Security and Medicare.

Sanders’s campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, said Saturday night that Biden “should be honest with voters and stop trying to doctor his own public record of consistently and repeatedly trying to cut Social Security.”

“He is on tape proudly bragging about it on multiple occasions,” Shakir said.

The other more-moderate front-runner, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, was maintaining a breakneck pace in the first-voting state, staging nine town halls over 36 hours in mostly conservative-leaning areas in western Iowa, targeting voters in counties that voted for Trump. He tried to build on his longtime message of inclusivity by injecting new language about unity across party lines into some of his speeches, casting himself as a generational unifier.

“I want to mention one other thing that might sound a little strange in this season of division and bleakness,” he said to close out an education forum Saturday in West Des Moines. “I want to make the case for hope.”

Those renewed efforts — particularly from Biden and Buttigieg — have the potential to reshape the race on the ground in Iowa during what is normally the most important stretch of the primary campaign in the state.

Biden’s campaign largely has been void of raw inspiration or excitement; he and his surrogates, including a church deacon and a former secretary of state, have tried to make a pragmatic case, that he is the most electable person to face President Trump.

Biden’s campaign, and the super PAC supporting him, have flooded the Iowa airwaves. He has also landed the state’s most coveted endorsements, sent out-of-state surrogates there to campaign on his behalf, and is planning significant time in the state over the next week.

“I think we definitely felt the tide turn a little bit here in November and December,” said Pete Kavanaugh, the deputy campaign manager. “We feel like we’re on a bit of an upswing. … The results have been pretty clear; the energy is picking up, the momentum is picking up.”

The all-in effort has kept Biden in contention, but a state that bedeviled him in his failed 2008 presidential campaign continues to be unpredictable. He remains part of a four-way clutch of candidates at the top of recent polling, which has raised the prospect of victory or embarrassing defeat for him, Buttigieg, Sanders and Warren. Recent polls have shown a majority of Iowans are not set on a candidate.

Biden’s campaign organization has been notably less robust than many of his rivals’, with county officials around the state still saying they have heard less from his campaign than from others.

“This race is a gnat’s eyelash close,” said Tom Vilsack, the former Iowa governor who endorsed Biden in November. “There’s a gnat’s eyelash separating a number of these candidates. Nobody can be confident they are going to win. But Joe Biden can be confident he is competitive in Iowa and all four states … and he is probably the only one that can say that.”

Recent polling has shown Biden in a tight race in Iowa and New Hampshire, and with more stable leads in Nevada and South Carolina.

Biden’s new focus on Iowa has paid off at least initially. Where his campaign once struggled to fill small ballrooms, he has lately experienced some standing-room-only crowds. His campaign has remade some of his events, placing less emphasis on his speaking behind a lectern and more on his wandering around a room taking questions. On Saturday, his remarks served to distance him from Trump and, potentially, from his Democratic rivals.

“Our politics today has become so personal, so dirty, so divisive that it’s virtually impossible to get anything done,” Biden told an Indianola crowd. “Unless we start to work together, the system won’t work.”

Some of the lukewarm feelings about Biden could be seen through the eyes of likely caucusgoers such as Karen Reese, a 66-year-old accountant from Clive, Iowa, who was sitting in the crowd before a Biden event on Saturday in Indianola. She said she was leaning strongly toward Warren — and is excited about the possibility of a female president — but is also resigned to the notion that Biden could be the nominee.

Asked how she felt about him, she sighed. “I have nothing against Joe Biden,” she said. “The bottom line is it’s going to come down to electability. If it’s him, so be it.”

Sitting a few seats away, local artist Bob Kling was an enthusiastic precinct captain for Biden. “Ideas aren’t going to do anything if you can’t get elected,” he said. “And he’s the most electable.”

Biden and Buttigieg were at least publicly ignoring the squabble between Sanders (I-Vt.) and Warren (D-Mass.) — which centered on her contention that he told her that a female candidate could not defeat Trump. In Tuesday’s debate, Sanders denied making the statement.

A few minutes after CNN on Wednesday released audio of their post-debate confrontation over it, Buttigieg took the stage in an echoing warehouse-style building in Mason City, where he explained to an audience of 300 why he is the candidate to bridge divisions. A man in a “Trump 2020” hat asked about Social Security. A woman delivered greetings from someone with whom Buttigieg served in Afghanistan. No one mentioned what had happened between Sanders and Warren, or the impeachment trial due to start a day later.

“I’ll leave it to the pundits to talk about horse-race stuff,” Buttigieg said when asked by reporters how the Sanders-Warren spat affected the race. “What I’ll say is I think we’ve got a winning message, and this race is very fluid. Which is why we’ve got to continue getting that message out all the way until the day of the caucuses. I imagine the heated competition will increase, but the values and the message won’t change.”

His campaign is running new Facebook ads here, tailored to specific regions. But instead of featuring Buttigieg, the ads are compilations of selfie-style messages from supporters in those regions — an attempt to emphasize both the personal touch Buttigieg’s organizers have tried to make a rule here, and also the broadness of his coalition.

That coalition-building thrust is increasingly prevalent in Buttigieg’s remarks.

At the end of his fifth event of the day Thursday, a town hall in Sioux City, Buttigieg modified his message. Earlier in the day, a 17-year-old girl had asked him what possible rationale anyone could have for separating families at the border, an experience to which she said she could relate because her father left her family when she was young. Buttigieg incorporated her observation into his remarks later in the day, and he used it to explain why politics should be about unity, not division.