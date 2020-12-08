In a third Cabinet move, Biden plans to name former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack as agriculture secretary, which would return him to a job he held during the Obama administration.

Vilsack’s planned nomination followed efforts by Black allies of Biden to derail the former governor. Some civil rights leaders had initially backed Fudge, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, for that job in hopes that she would transform the agency into one with more focus on farmworkers, food production and alleviating hunger. Some also opposed Vilsack, saying he had been insensitive to a Black employee during his earlier tenure as agriculture secretary.

The three picks appeared choreographed to blunt criticism that Biden has received from Black advocacy organizations unsatisfied with the picks he made before this week.

Biden has already announced two Black women — veteran U.S. diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Princeton labor economist Cecilia Rouse — as his choices for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, respectively. Under Trump, those jobs were lowered to a non-Cabinet rank, but Biden has said he will restore both positions to Cabinet level. Rep. Cedric L. Richmond (D-La.), who is Black, also has been tapped for a senior adviser position in the White House.

The picks of Fudge and Austin became public within about 24 hours and came — in the case of Fudge — just as Biden was set to meet with leaders from seven civil rights organizations that had been pushing him to add more Black officials at the top level of his government.

“We were seeing names across the ticker while we were meeting,” said Rev. Al Sharpton, who leads the National Action Network, one of the organizations.

Fudge is a veteran lawmaker and former chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus who had been floated for other Biden administration positions. Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), perhaps Biden’s most pivotal endorser during the 2020 Democratic primaries and a powerful backer of the Ohio congresswoman, had confidently predicted earlier Tuesday in an MSNBC interview that she would be tapped for a Cabinet-level job.

In a brief conversation with reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday evening, Fudge declined to confirm her nomination, saying she is “in a holding pattern.” She also said she has spoken with Biden and others in the transition team.

“Let me just say that — if I were to be named — certainly it’s an honor and a privilege to be asked to be in a president’s cabinet,” Fudge said. “It is something that probably in my wildest dreams I never would have thought about. If I can help this president in any way possible, I am more than happy to do it. It’s a great honor and privilege to be a part of something so good.”

The next HUD secretary is expected to reverse policies under Trump administration Secretary Ben Carson that have eviscerated Obama-era fair housing protections and enforcement, protections for transgender homeless people and legal standards meant to keep lenders, landlords and insurers from discriminating.

The Trump administration has consistently rolled back civil rights protections in housing and other aspects of American life, finalizing a new rule in September that housing advocates say would make it easier for the housing industry to enact policies that, while formally race-neutral, have an adverse effect on Black and Latino Americans. These include requiring tenants to undergo a criminal-background check, prohibiting the construction of multifamily housing and using artificial intelligence to predict creditworthiness.

Fudge, 68, would be the first woman to lead HUD in more than 40 years, since Patricia R. Harris left the position in 1979.

First elected to Congress in 2008, Fudge has established herself as a straightforward, no-nonsense lawmaker and advocate who has been willing to challenge the most senior officials in the Democratic Party. Before her tenure on Capitol Hill, Fudge was mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

She floated a challenge to Nancy Pelosi’s speakership in 2018, despite the Democratic Party’s triumph in the midterms that year. Pelosi ultimately cut a deal that prompted Fudge to set aside her bid for speaker, tapping the Ohio congresswoman as a leader of a once-dormant panel on elections and promising a seat at the House Democratic leadership table for black women.

During Barack Obama’s presidency, Fudge was also not shy about expressing her views to him when she felt he had fallen short on key goals, particularly on issues of diversity and choosing Black officials to fill key positions in his administration.

In a 2018 interview with The Washington Post, Fudge said she has, throughout her life, had to overcome people who have told her “no” about her career options and political future.

“I represent kids who go to schools that are cold, that can’t eat. I can’t play a game with them. This isn’t a game,” Fudge said in the interview.

Biden chose Fudge in part because he saw her as a voice for working families and as someone who has not just federal government experience but has been a mayor who dealt with HUD policies on a local level, according to a transition official familiar with the decision who was not cleared to speak publicly. Biden also saw her as a longtime champion of affordable housing, urban revitalization, and infrastructure investment.

Some Black officials had objected to Vilsack having a role in the incoming administration due to his firing of Shirley Sherrod, an African American who was Georgia State Director of Rural Development for the Department of Agriculture, after a conservative news website posted selected excerpts from a speech she made that appeared to be racist. The full text of her speech made it clear her remarks were taken out of context and she was offered another federal job.

“It would be a slap in the face to all Black people for this administration to appoint him,” said Corey Lea, of the Cowtown Foundation, a Tennessee-based group that advocates for Black farmers, in a letter opposing Vilsack’s appointment.

But Biden and Vilsack share some political instincts. After Hillary Clinton lost her 2016 White House bid, Vilsack pitched Biden on his view that Democrats cannot continue being a relevant political party if they keep losing rural areas by such large margins. His argument was that Democrats need to spend more time in less populated centers and craft a message that appeals to them.

The argument had some resonance with Biden, who campaigned in red counties hoping to appeal to at least some of President Trump’s voters.

The civil right leaders, in their 1-hour 45-minute meeting with Biden and vice president-elect Kamala D. Harris, said they would both “help him” and also “hold him accountable” to his promise to support and elevate African Americans.

“We talked extensively about the need for there to be a diverse cabinet sub cabinet and presidential appointments,” said Marc Morial, the president National Urban League. He added that the leaders are “looking forward to more significant appointments” in the future.

He said he will reserve judgment about Biden’s cabinet until he is finished naming officials to it.

Sharpton said the meeting was “very candid” and “very blunt.” He said he invoked Biden’s promise to George Floyd’s daughter, telling the president-elect that he wants to be able to tell the young girl one day that her father, who died at the knee of a police office, did change the world.

Sharpton said he restated his preference that Biden select a Black Attorney General but added that at least he wants Biden to choose “someone with a proven civil rights background.” Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala), who just lost his seat, is widely seen as a White candidate who could meet that test.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson also pressed the president-elect to appoint a national adviser on racial justice and elevate the position to a prominent role in the administration.

He said Biden had set the precedent for such a role by creating a climate envoy position for former secretary of state John F. Kerry.

“I think racial justice rises to that level,” Johnson said in an interview an hour before the meeting. “I think it should be on equal footing to what he announced for national adviser on climate. It is important that his vision of social justice is realized. And it can only be realized if someone is responsible for overseeing it.”