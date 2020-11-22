Klain said that by doing so, the Biden transition was “beating, in fact, the pace that was set by the Obama-Biden transition, beating the pace set by the Trump transition.”
“But if you want to know what Cabinet agencies they are and who’s going to be in those Cabinet agencies, you’ll have to wait for the president-elect to say that himself on Tuesday,” he added.
Biden last week announced several senior White House staff appointments and told reporters that he has already decided on his pick to lead the Treasury Department, although he did not reveal the person’s name. Among the top candidates for the post is Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard, who served as a senior Treasury Department official in the Obama administration.
President Trump, meanwhile, is refusing to concede the election to Biden and continues to make false accusations of widespread voter fraud.
The president and his campaign legal team have largely failed in their efforts to challenge the election in the courts. And even as most Republicans on Capitol Hill have refused to acknowledge Biden’s win, some have shifted course in recent days.
Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), who is not running for reelection in 2022, said Saturday that Trump had “exhausted all plausible legal options” in Pennsylvania, after a federal judge dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit that sought to block the certification of the state’s results.
“I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris on their victory,” Toomey said in a statement.