President Trump on Monday threatened to pull the Republican National Convention out of North Carolina. Former vice president Joe Biden is more popular than Trump with seniors, a group that could be key in swing states in November.

The pandemic has already changed how tens of millions of people will cast ballots in primaries and the general election this year, with nearly 30 states changing rules or practices in response to the public health threat. What are the arguments against voting by mail and do the facts bear them out? Get a breakdown of the issues. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

Get a guide to (almost) all the House primaries coming up this summer, and a guide on what’s in play in the Senate.

