With 75 percent of the Iowa precincts in, Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Ind., was leading with 26.9 percent of the state delegate equivalents, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) with 25.2 percent. Sanders had a slight lead in the vote total, with 34,136 to Buttigieg’s 33,095.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was third in Iowa with 18.3 percent of the delegates, and Biden, in his third bid for president, had 15.6 percent.

It is a disappointing result for the former vice president, the most experienced person on the ballot whose central argument in this primary has been that he’s best equipped to defeat President Trump in the November election.

In Somersworth, he dedicated a significant chunk of his speech to launching fierce attacks against two of the men ahead of him in Iowa.

He painted Sanders as an ineffective politician who has not led the charge on passing any major piece of legislation, including his signature health-care plan.

“Senator Sanders has been talking about a single-payer, Medicare-for-all health care system in this country for 30 years,” Biden said. “To his credit, he’s been consistent. But he hadn’t moved the ball a single solitary inch in the United States Congress.

He said the majority of Democrats, including House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, don’t support Sanders on the issue.

“So how is he going to pass it?” Biden said. “How is he going to get it passed? I don’t mean just to give another speech.”

Biden said his plan, which would expand on the Affordable Care Act, is more feasible. “I can get it done right away.”

Biden also said Sanders faces an uphill general election battle because he calls himself a democratic socialist, saying that label will hurt candidates in downballot races. If Sanders is at the top of the ticket “every Democrat will have to carry the label Senator Sanders calls himself,” Biden said.

Biden also criticized Buttigieg, saying that he respected the 38-year-old’s military service but that the party couldn’t nominate “someone was never held an office higher than the mayor of a town of 100,000 people in Indiana.”

Mostly, he stressed that he needed the people in New Hampshire to turn out for him. In encouraging them, he turned repeatedly to the message he used in Iowa.