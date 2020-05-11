The campaign said in a statement that its average April donation was $32.63, “showing continued grassroots strength even in this time of crisis.” It has recently announced a number of hires, a sign of a newly secure financial position.
Biden remains far behind President Donald Trump in campaign fundraising. Trump and the Republican National Committee reported raising $212 million in the first three months of 2020.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.