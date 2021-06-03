That’s a far more affirmative attitude than the tone set by former president Donald Trump, who turned his campaign promise to “drain the swamp” into an attack on the federal bureaucracy.
Biden has also backed away from a call for broad civil service reform, a shift in direction from both the Trump and Obama administrations.
His predecessors had very different approaches to the civil service, including on compensation and performance evaluation, but each said modernization is needed in a system created seven decades ago.
Obama’s fiscal 2017 federal workforce chapter proposed a Commission on Federal Public Service Reform to update federal personnel policies. Trump’s chapter in the fiscal 2021 budget said, “The underlying framework of the General Schedule [the civil service personnel system in which most Federal workers are employed] has proven to be neither nimble nor agile. Its job classification system becomes more archaic with each passing year.”
Federal employee unions that support Biden, however, have long opposed fundamental changes to the current system. It “does a far better job in producing pay equity along gender and racial lines than the private sector,” said Jacqueline Simon, the American Federation of Government Employees’ public policy director. “I would add that it also does a better job than nonunion private sector pay systems when it comes to matching pay to job responsibilities.”
An Office of Management and Budget official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe ongoing discussions, indicated Biden might address civil service reform later.
“As the President’s Management Agenda takes shape and agency goals are established and pursued, strengthening the federal workforce will continue to be a major focus in order to make a government that works for all Americans,” the official said.
Biden’s budget backs his talk of “empowering, rebuilding, and protecting the Federal workforce” by listing actions taken during his first few months in office. “The President immediately halted the previous administration’s actions aimed at politicizing the civil service, destroying Federal employee unions, and decreasing diversity,” the workforce chapter says. Biden’s initiatives include:
●Proposing a 2.7 percent federal pay raise.
●Issuing an executive order two days after Inauguration Day that declared that career civil servants “are the backbone of the Federal workforce” and rescinded several Trump directives. One of those had created Schedule F, a category of federal employees, including certain career professionals in policymaking positions, who would lose civil service workplace protections.
●Dumping three 2018 Trump orders the severely impaired the ability of unions to represent staffers.
●Advocating a $15 minimum wage for federal employees.
In April, the president charged Vice President Harris with leading efforts “to promote my Administration's policy of support for worker power, worker organizing, and collective bargaining” — a dramatic turn from the Trump administration’s union-busting policies. Biden also required a $15 minimum wage for federal contractors.
In keeping with Biden’s focus on racial equity, the budget document says “this Administration seeks to permanently end the lingering biases against” people who suffered discrimination. “Unfortunately,” it adds, “our civil service hiring processes have not maximally supported these ideals, and the current makeup of the Federal workforce does not reflect the overall civilian population in many career fields and management ranks.”
Data for the Senior Executive Service (SES), the government’s highest civil service rank, makes that reality stark, especially for Hispanic people and women. Federal figures indicate Latinos made up less than 3 percent of SES employees in 2018, while African Americans fared relatively better at 10.6 percent. Women were about one-third of the senior executives.
Gilbert Sandate, chairman of the Coalition for Fairness for Hispanics in Government, praised Biden’s efforts, but added “talk is cheap and we’ve heard it before, most recently under the Obama administration of which President Biden was such a central part.”
“If the Biden administration is serious about eliminating this disparity in hiring, it must hold agency heads accountable for their hiring and promotion actions,” Sandate added. “It’s the level of commitment to diversity when making final selection decisions among equally qualified candidates that is lacking.”
Karen M. Rainey, president of Federally Employed Women, whose apt acronym is FEW, said “attracting and developing more women in leadership roles requires government-wide change, driven from the top.”
That goes for young people too.
“Every single agency has fewer employees younger than 30 today than they had in 2010,” according to the White House budget document. It says just 8 percent of federal employees are under 30, compared with 23 percent in the private sector. The Biden administration links federal internship and hiring restrictions imposed in 2010 to a dramatic drop in paid federal internships — to 4,000 in 2020 from 60,000 a decade earlier.
“We lack generational diversity and it’s not healthy,” said Max Stier, president and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service, which studies federal agencies and employees.
He has a three-part prescription for recruiting more young people: generate interest in the federal service, make the hiring process easy and effective, and create an engaging work environment that will keep them in the federal workforce for a significant period.
