“We can’t continue to try and ignore reality,” Biden said in Boise as he pitched his infrastructure package. “President Obama used to always say, ‘Reality has a way of working its way in.’ And the reality is: We have a global warming problem.”
The president’s trip began a week filled with climate events, part of a broader push to tout the environmental initiatives that are part of the infrastructure bills his administration is pushing. Democrats are hoping to commit billions of dollars to combat climate change, modernize the country’s infrastructure and make it more resilient.
The White House sees the infrastructure bills as critical to Biden’s goal of achieving 100 percent clean energy by 2035.
Last month, the Senate passed the first part of Biden’s agenda, a $1 trillion bipartisan bill focused on the country’s physical infrastructure that includes funds for new climate-resilience initiatives. Now Democrats are hashing out the details of the second part, a $3.5 trillion bill that would fight climate change, expand Medicare, and boost federal social services such as paid family leave and free community college.
The package calls for clean-energy tax credits for individuals and business, a clean-electricity standard and the creation of a civilian climate corps, a top priority for progressive climate groups.
On Monday, Biden first visited the National Interagency Fire Center, which coordinates the country’s firefighting resources, in Boise for a briefing from federal and state officials. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are 81 active large fires across the country, including 22 in Idaho, 15 in Montana, 13 in California and 11 in Washington.
“I’m here to hear what’s on your mind and what more my administration can be doing,” Biden told the officials. “You know the time of the year the air fills with smoke and the sky turns orange. That time is getting earlier every year.”
After about an hour-long briefing, the president met with and thanked technicians, smoke jumpers and first responders. He then traveled to Sacramento to meet with top state officials and take an aerial tour to survey damage from the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County. Later on Monday, Biden is making a stop in Long Beach, Calif., to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who is facing a recall election.
“What we have seen in the past two weeks alone is infrastructure that is failing, that has been forgotten, that there have not been the investments made to make it resilient,” said Lori Lodes, executive director of Climate Power, a climate advocacy organization.
Lodes said that the country is at a “make-or-break” point and that Washington needs to take aggressive action not only to address the country’s aging infrastructure but also reduce emissions.
“There is not another opportunity to take action that will be as transformative as we need it to be as soon as we need it to be,” she said. “Every day that we sort of miss that moment, we are getting ourselves in worse trouble.”
Biden will continue to pitch his infrastructure plan Tuesday in Colorado, where he will tour the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and deliver remarks on the infrastructure package.
In recent weeks, divisions have emerged in the Democratic caucus over the size of the package, most notably with Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) saying he would not support a bill of that size.
The climate components of the infrastructure package have taken on increased urgency in recent months as extreme weather events hit Americans throughout the country. An analysis by The Washington Post found that nearly 1 in 3 Americans live in a county struck by a weather disaster this summer. Since June, Biden has approved more than a dozen disaster declarations to make available federal aid to supplement recovery efforts from climate disasters, and last week, the administration asked Congress for at least $24 billion in additional federal aid to respond to the natural disasters.
In the past two weeks alone, Biden visited storm-ravaged Louisiana and flooded New York and New Jersey after Hurricane Ida and its remnants battered both the South and the Northeast. The storm caused an estimated $50 billion in damage and killed more than 50 people in the Northeast and more two dozen in Louisiana. During the trips, Biden surveyed the damage caused by the storm, pledged robust federal assistance and reflected on the new normal in which all Americans are at risk because of climate change.
“He’s really risen to this moment that we are confronted with because climate is disrupting people’s daily lives,” Lodes said. “And while that has been true for a long time in certain parts of the country, what we are now seeing is that a majority of people are feeling it every day in some way.”
She added: “Is this how the White House necessarily designed these last three weeks? Probably not, but it is what the moment requires.”