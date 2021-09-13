In the past two weeks alone, Biden visited storm-ravaged Louisiana and flooded New York and New Jersey after Hurricane Ida and its remnants battered both the South and the Northeast. The storm caused an estimated $50 billion in damage and killed more than 50 people in the Northeast and more two dozen in Louisiana. During the trips, Biden surveyed the damage caused by the storm, pledged robust federal assistance and reflected on the new normal in which all Americans are at risk because of climate change.