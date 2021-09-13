After about an hour-long briefing, the president met with and thanked technicians, smoke jumpers and first responders. Just outside the center, hundreds of protesters gathered in opposition to the president’s policies on the coronavirus, Afghanistan and immigration. Many displayed support for former president Donald Trump and carried expletive-laden signs about Biden. Trump won Idaho in the 2020 presidential election with more than 63 percent of the vote, and some in attendance echoed Trump’s claim that the presidency was stolen from him despite no evidence of voter fraud.