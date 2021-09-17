At Friday’s meeting, only a portion of which will be open to reporters, Biden will “call on leaders to strengthen their climate ambition heading into COP 26 and in the years beyond,” the White House said in a statement.
U.S. and European Union officials plan to ask other key nations to sign on to a Global Methane Pledge, which would reduce global methane emissions by nearly a third by 2030.
Methane, the world’s second-most prevalent greenhouse gas, comes from an array of sources, including fossil-fuel extraction, landfills, livestock and other agricultural waste. It vanishes relatively quickly from the atmosphere, but in the short term, it is about 85 times more potent than carbon dioxide in warming the planet.
As atmospheric concentrations of methane have continued to soar in recent years, international climate negotiators and scientists have focused more than ever on finding ways to rein in the powerful gas.
A European official familiar with the discussions said this week that the E.U. and the United States recently reached the deal to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent below 2020 levels by the end of the decade. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss closed-door diplomatic talks, said the two sides are focused on convincing other countries to join the effort.
In its statement, the White House said Biden will call for “scaling up climate action through this decisive decade.”
In April, Biden hosted more than 40 world leaders in a virtual two-day climate summit, a bid to restore the United States’ damaged diplomatic reputation and to rally nations around the globe to make deeper cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.
