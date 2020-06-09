Biden launched his run in such a large field that, for much of last year, many thought no candidate would win the nomination outright, setting up a possibly contested convention.

Instead, Biden became the presumptive nominee much earlier in the calendar than other recent Democratic candidates, providing him extra months to retool his campaign for the general election.

But Biden also faces challenges no other nominee has had, including a series of cascading crises that have transformed the political landscape. The novel coronavirus pandemic shut down the country for months, causing an economic crisis with jobless rates in the double digits.

And now the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after Minneapolis police officers pinned him to the ground, has caused a wave of massive demonstrations in cities and towns across the country.

In response, Biden has shifted his message from restoring norms shattered by President Trump to a broader call for societal and government change. “We aren’t just building the movement that will defeat Donald Trump, we are building the movement that will transform our nation,” Biden said in his statement Friday.

When Biden entered the presidential race last year he joined a historically large and diverse field of competitors.

Though he led in national polls for much of the campaign, Biden’s candidacy stalled in early states. He finished fourth in Iowa, behind Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass). Then he dropped to fifth in New Hampshire — with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) joining the group of candidates with better finishes. No Democratic candidate had ever gone on to become the nominee after finishing below second in the Granite State.

Biden began rebounding in the next contest, finishing second in Nevada. Then he clobbered the field in South Carolina, largely because of support from black voters, many of whom saw him as the strongest candidate to defeat Trump. Moderate candidates quickly lined up behind Biden, letting him plow through the next set of states.

By April, Biden’s top competitors had all endorsed his candidacy, including Sanders, who officially endorsed him that month with a joint video. Wooing Sanders’s intensely loyal followers remains a priority for Biden. He has convened six policy panels that include Sanders’s most influential backers, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Biden also pledged to name a female running mate, an appeal to female voters, who make up the majority of the Democratic electorate.