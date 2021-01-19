Ronald Reagan in 1985? “A brilliant speech,” in Biden’s view.

“I really thought if you took the whole speech from beginning to end, it made you feel real good about yourself,” Biden said at the time. “And it made you feel real good about Ronald Reagan.’’

For years it has been a running joke that when it comes to President Trump, there is a tweet for everything (at least before his Twitter account was deleted), with commentary on a whole range of topics regarding American life.

Biden doesn’t have quite the same impulse for stream-of-consciousness commentary, but there has been a certain ubiquity to his political presence, and there is hardly a political moment in the last half-century where Biden did not have a role — or at least an opinion.

He has been attending inaugurations for decades — although he has missed a few, including George W. Bush’s 2005 inauguration, when a derailment left Biden’s train idling on the tracks and kept him from arriving in time — and for just as long he has been offering bits of color commentary on the speeches.

On Wednesday, for the first time, it is Biden who will be delivering the inaugural address that others will be left to critique.

It will be the 59th inaugural address, including reelections. The remarks have ranged from 135 words (George Washington’s second inaugural) to 8,460 (William Harrison, who caught cold and died 31 days later, giving him the longest inaugural address and the shortest presidency in history), according to The American Presidency Project.

Biden enjoys speaking extemporaneously and is so notoriously bad at following a teleprompter that the military officers who ran the device when he was vice president often had trouble keeping up.

He veers off script, at times to the frustration of his staff. The experience of overcoming a severe childhood stutter has also left a mark, instilling the benefit of keeping language simple and colloquial.

One of his favorite movies is “The King’s Speech,” which depicts the unlikely ascent to the throne of King George VI, who overcame a speech impediment to address Great Britain at a moment of crisis as it entered World War II.

Biden’s speech on Wednesday is expected to take 20 to 30 minutes, aides say, and will be “built around the theme of unity” and offer “a forward-looking vision for his presidency while addressing the moment we are living in as a country.”

It does not appear that Biden attended President Richard Nixon’s inauguration in 1973. He had entered the Senate a few weeks earlier amid shattering personal loss. His wife and daughter had died in a car accident, his two sons had been hospitalized, and Biden was unsure how long he would remain in office.

He was there, however, for Jimmy Carter’s 1977 inauguration (“the only Delaware Democrat on the podium,” according to the Morning News in Wilmington, Del.), and did not arrive in time for Reagan’s inauguration in 1981.

Like an easy-to-please movie critic, his reviews have routinely been gushing. He found Reagan’s 1985 address “brilliant”; then, four years later, he praised Bush for moving past Reagan.

‘’I thought it was an incredibly good speech,’’ Biden said. ‘’It was George Bush’s basic philosophy enunciated, a tactful separation from the Reagan philosophy. And also a bit of a sermon to all of us about what we should be doing, exhorting us.”

When Clinton was sworn into office in 1993, Biden made perhaps his most extensive remarks.

“He really is trying to empower everyone to get involved with changing the country,” he said on CNN. “He’s sent out a clear message — government alone can’t do it. And that’s a good and unusual message from a Democrat.”

In a comment with potential relevance for today, Biden at the time also recognized the limitations of inauguration addresses. He told host Wolf Blitzer that such speeches have lasting impact only if they are replayed often and recorded in the history books.

“Well, I don’t know how long people remember anybody’s speeches until you all decide whether or not they should,” Biden said. “I’m not being facetious — until you all decide whether or not they should remember them by repeating them constantly.”

In 2001 he spoke at a moment of tumult, following a controversial presidency and a contested election. Clinton, the departing president, had made a surprise agreement with an independent counsel, agreeing to pay a $25,000 fine and relinquish his Arkansas law license for five years in return for not being prosecuted for false statements he made in the Monica Lewinsky case.

Biden went on CNN to speak with Larry King, following outgoing New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani and echoing Giuliani’s assessment that was time for the country to move beyond the Clinton scandals.

“I think it’s good that it’s done, and we should move on,” Biden said. “I agree with my friend Rudy.”

Currently, there is little Biden and Giuliani agree on. Biden probably would no longer call Trump’s attorney — who targeted Biden’s son Hunter during the campaign and sowed doubt about the results after Biden won — his “friend.”

It appears that four years ago, Biden did not initially address Trump’s inauguration speech — one that referred to “American carnage” — but he would later use that line throughout his campaign.

“Donald Trump painted a dark, bleak picture of our country in crisis when he declared, and I quote, ‘This American carnage stops right here. It stops right now,’ ” Biden said in 2019. “But as the sitting president, Trump’s anger, hate and divisiveness, pitting Americans against one another, preying on our division and doing nothing, nothing about the endemic and the epidemic of guns, is fueling a literal carnage in America.”

When Biden left Washington following his vice presidency and returned to his hometown of Wilmington, he broke down speaking to a crowd there, believing that his political career had concluded. Paraphrasing James Joyce, he said, “When I die, Delaware will be written on my heart.”

This past Tuesday, Biden was again tearful. He quoted the same line paraphrasing Joyce. Only this time, he was getting ready to travel back to Washington. This time, to be sworn in as president. This time, to give the inauguration address.