Biden also signed letters that were recently sent to parents across the country touting an expanded tax credit under the sweeping pandemic relief law he signed in March. The letters include an estimate of monthly payments starting in July. “Our economy is on the mend and I believe brighter days are ahead,” the letter says. Trump was criticized for having his name attached to stimulus checks, but Biden has yet to face a similar public outcry over the letters regarding their cost or improper politicking on taxpayers’ dime.A White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be discuss the administration’s strategy, said the economy is fundamentally the most important issue to voters and expressed confidence that the president’s actions on that measure, including through the covid relief law, would be well-received by the public.