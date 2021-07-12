Biden, who as a senator drafted the crime bill in 1994 and opposed the “defund the police” movement last year as a candidate, is in the middle of conflicting impulses in his party. Many want to see widespread reforms in policing and law enforcement, pointing to the number of Black Americans who have been gunned down, often by White police officers. But some worry that going too far on reforms will create grave political risks, especially as crime rises in many urban areas.