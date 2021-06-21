The issue brings Biden to the center of a policy area that has proven fraught for him over his long career. As a senator, Biden wrote several major anti-crime packages including a 1994 bill that contained provisions that are now viewed by critics as an overreaction to the crime spikes in the 1980s and 1990s that contributed to mass incarceration of Black Americans. Biden’s involvement in that bill became a major sticking point in his 2020 campaign. On Tuesday, he took another step toward dismantling the effects of previous crime legislation he’d backed, endorsing a measure to end the disparities between sentencing for crack and cocaine offenses.