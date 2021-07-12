In a statement, Biden said the Cubans who have spoken out “are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights.”
“Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected,” he said. “The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves.”
Later Monday, Biden told reporters at the White House that he and his administration “call on the government of Cuba to refrain from violence in their attempt to silence the voices of the people of Cuba.” He said the White House would have “more to say” in the future about any potential changes in U.S. policy.
On Sunday, thousands of people chanting “freedom” and “yes, we can” took to the streets in cities from Havana to Santiago de Cuba in a major new challenge to an authoritarian government struggling to cope with increasingly severe blackouts, food shortages and a spiking coronavirus outbreak.
The demonstrations were so large that President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who succeeded Raúl Castro this year as first secretary of the Communist Party, called on Cuba’s “revolutionary” citizens to take to the streets.
“We are prepared to do anything,” he said in a national address. “We will be battling in the streets.” He accused the United States of agitating the population.
In his statement Monday, Biden described the protesters as rejecting the leadership of Cuba’s communist government.
The Cubans who are demonstrating, Biden said, have issued a “clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday afternoon that the Biden administration “will be closely engaged” on the issue and that officials are “assessing how we can be helpful directly to the people of Cuba.”
“There’s every indication that yesterday’s protests were spontaneous expressions of people who are exhausted with the Cuban government’s economic mismanagement and repression,” Psaki said. “And these are protests inspired by the harsh reality of everyday life in Cuba, not people in another country.”
Witnesses said Cuban security personnel deployed tear gas and other forms of force to disperse crowds, using vehicles to detain dozens of people. There were reports of multiple people wounded, as security forces and pro-government counterdemonstrators clashed with protesters.
U.S. lawmakers from both major parties voiced support for the demonstrators.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), a Cuban American and sharp critic of the communist government, called on Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to ask “members of the Cuban military to not fire on their own people.”
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.), who is also Cuban American, said in a tweet that anyone who engages in “acts of violence against the unarmed Cuban people will be held accountable for their crimes.”
“The dictatorship’s days are numbered, and claims of ‘just following orders’ will not constitute a defense,” he said.
Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), who is running for Senate against Rubio, called for the White House to “move swiftly” in response to the situation in Cuba, although she did not specify what action she would like to see.
“America stands for freedom,” Demings said in a tweet Monday morning. “We must stand with the peaceful demonstrators in Cuba as they struggle for theirs — not only freedom from tyranny and dictatorship, but freedom from disease, poverty, and corruption.”
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), whose father came to the United States from Cuba in the 1950s, condemned the Cuban regime for having “brutalized and denied freedom to generations of Cubans, forcing many including my family to flee or be murdered.”
“The American people stand squarely with the men and women of Cuba and their noble fight for liberty, and the Biden administration must unequivocally and forcefully tell the world as much — immediately,” Cruz said.
Anthony Faiola in Miami contributed to this report.