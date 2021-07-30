The new actions target National Revolutionary Police force Director Oscar Callejas Valcarce, 63, his deputy, Eddy Manuel Sierra Arias, 48, and the force itself.
Separately, the United States is seeking ways to provide Internet access or wireless phone access for Cubans and has talked to private sector companies about ways to offer wireless LTE services, a senior administration official said Friday.
Providing help to connect activists to the Internet or encrypted communications means trying to go around the Cuban government and probably also means that it could block the offered services.
Biden invited several Cuban American activists to the White House on Friday, along with Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), a son of Cuban immigrants.
Biden had imposed a first round of sanctions on Cuban government officials and entities last week over alleged human rights violations against peaceful protesters. At least one protester died during the largest street demonstrations in years, and hundreds were detained.
The measures, under the Global Magnitsky Act, target those determined to be “perpetrators of serious human rights abuses and corruption.” They block all assets under U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit any dealings with those sanctioned by any U.S. person.
Both individuals sanctioned Friday were designated because of their role in the police effort to “suppress and attack protesters” during the July protests, a statement from the Treasury Department said.
Members of the force, a division of Cuba’s Interior Ministry, were “photographed confronting and arresting protesters in Havana, including the Movement of July 11 Mothers, a group founded to organize families of the imprisoned and disappeared,” beating and arresting a Catholic priest defending young protesters in Camaguey, beating minors among the protesters and using “clubs to violently break up peaceful protests across Cuba.”
Last week, similar sanctions were imposed for the crackdown against Cuba’s defense minister, and Interior Ministry Special Forces known as “Black Berets.”
The global version of the Magnitsky Act, named after Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian tax lawyer who was arrested and later died in a Russian prison after investigating official fraud, expanded a law first passed in 2012 aimed at Russia to cover international human rights abuses.
The substantive impact of the sanctions is likely to be small, as few of those affected are known to have resources or dealings with the United States, which has embargoed all trade and most financial transactions with Cuba for decades. But the administration wants to “layer on sanctions … to make sure we are keeping these individuals in the spotlight, not just in the international community” but in Cuba itself, the administration official said, “so people know the United States is supporting and trying to defend them.”
“We’re going to do everything we can to keep Cuba on the front burner,” the official said.
The meeting and efforts to help demonstrators represent Biden’s most significant public engagement on Cuba since taking office, and come as hundreds of Cuban Americans have gathered daily outside the White House to demand a more forceful response. Among them are demonstrators calling for a U.S. military intervention to depose the Communist government, an action the Biden administration has ruled out.
Cuba is a difficult issue for Biden and for Democrats in general. President Donald Trump won Florida in 2020, a critical battleground state, after he had accused Biden and other Democrats of being socialists on the Cuban model and of catering to the dictatorship in Havana. President Barack Obama attempted a diplomatic outreach to Cuba late in his presidency, arguing that decades of an economic embargo and political ostracization had not persuaded the Cuban regime to change.
No Republicans were among the announced guests for Biden’s meeting Friday.
“Democrats are weak on Cuba, having perpetuated the lies and anti-American propaganda being told by the communist regime,” Republican National Committee communications director Danielle Alvarez said in a statement Friday.