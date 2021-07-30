The substantive impact of the sanctions is likely to be small, as few of those affected are known to have resources or dealings with the United States, which has embargoed all trade and most financial transactions with Cuba for decades. But the administration wants to “layer on sanctions … to make sure we are keeping these individuals in the spotlight, not just in the international community” but in Cuba itself, the administration official said, “so people know the United States is supporting and trying to defend them.”