“I mean, everybody says, you know, ‘Biden’s hiding,’ ” he continued. “Well let me tell you something: We’re doing very well. We’re following the guidelines of the medical profession.”

Biden declined to put a timeline on when he might begin holding live events.

AD

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned against mass gatherings during the pandemic, as have stay-at-home orders in many states. Even so, Trump and his allies have sought to paint Biden’s decision to campaign from his house in a negative light.

AD

The former vice president has been participating in live-streamed discussions, interviews and other videos from cameras set up in his home, where he has remained as the coronavirus has swept across the country. He appeared in the ABC interview remotely from his converted basement studio.

Biden pointed to public opinion polls showing him beating Trump, disputing any notion that his lack of travel has hurt him politically. “I reject the premise that somehow this is hurting us. There’s no evidence of that. I’m following the rules,” he said.

AD

Of Trump, Biden said, “The president should follow the rules instead of showing up at places without masks.” Trump appeared at a White House news conference Monday without a mask, even as everyone around him wore them.

The president has started leaving the White House, traveling recently to Camp David in Maryland and to Arizona.

AD

In Tuesday's interview, Biden was pressed on other topics, including former Senate aide Tara Reade’s accusations that he sexually assaulted her in 1993. Biden has repeatedly denied the allegation.

“What do you say to Americans who believe Tara Reade and won’t vote for you because of it?” ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked him.

AD

“Well, that’s their right,” Biden said. “I think women should be believed. They should have an opportunity to have their case and state it just forthrightly, what their case is. Then it’s the responsibility of responsible journalists like you and everyone else to go out and investigate those.”

He once again denied the claim, saying: “This never happened. I assure you. That’s the truth.”

Biden also weighed in on Michael T. Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, who had faced charges that were dropped by the Justice Department last week. Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

AD

“What did you know about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn and was there anything improper done?” Stephanopoulos asked.

AD

“I know nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn,” Biden said. He accused Trump of trying to divert attention from the coronavirus crisis.

Stephanopoulos followed up, pressing Biden on his reported presence at a January 2017 meeting where he and President Barack Obama were briefed on the FBI’s plan to question Flynn.

“I thought you asked me whether or not I had anything to do with him being prosecuted. I’m sorry,” Biden responded. “I was aware that there was — that there had asked for an investigation. But that’s all I know about it.”

Asked whether the Justice Department was right to drop the charges, Biden was critical of the agency, but added, “I don’t know the detail of where we are right now.”

AD