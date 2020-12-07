WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden plans to tap retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense, according to three officials familiar with the decision. If confirmed Austin would be the first Black Pentagon chief.

Austin rose to become a four-star general before retiring in 2016 as the chief of U.S. Central Command, from which he oversaw U.S. military operations across the Middle East for three years. His tenure there included the rise of the Islamic State, which began seizing cities in Iraq in 2014, and the U.S.-led military intervention to stop it.

Austin’s selection could run into strong opposition from lawmakers who want to ensure civilian control of the military. As a recently retired military officer, he would have to gain a waiver from a law that states that any service member must be out of uniform for seven years before becoming defense secretary.

Biden previewed the timing on his Pentagon choice — one of the most prominent Cabinet positions that the president-elect had yet to name ­— earlier Monday, saying he would unveil his choice Friday.