The announcement marks the first major reorganization of the external Democratic infrastructure that helped elect Biden, with more moves expected in the coming weeks as the Biden White House prepares to roll out additional details on its own political program.

“In 2022, Democratic fortunes are going to sink or swim on Biden’s success, so we want to engage on that front from the outset,” said Bradley Beychok, the group’s president, who will step down to become a senior adviser next month. “Biden’s policies are going to impact American families. Our job is to make sure that those impacts are seen and heard by voters starting now.”

Jessica Floyd, the managing director of campaigns for the Hub Project, a network of liberal groups involved in elections, plans to take over as president on March 1, working with the group’s co-founders, Beychok and David Brock. At the Hub Project, she oversaw nearly $30 million in spending to defeat Republicans in Congress in 2018 and previously worked for the independent expenditure arm of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

American Bridge has scheduled a March donors conference, drawing on a pool of about 750 high-dollar donors, with the goal of raising $125 million over the next two years, including $100 million for advertising and grass-roots outreach in advance of the 2022 elections.

During the 2020 campaign cycle, American Bridge expanded from its roots as a hub for opposition research on Republican campaigns to invest in a major advertising effort in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, aimed at working-class White voters. The group also spent significantly on the Georgia Senate runoff elections in January. Biden won the three states, which in 2016 had sided with Trump, and Democrats won both Senate seats.

“With a unified Democratic government and a divided Republican Party, we’re doubling down on our efforts to grow Democratic electoral power and build on our momentum heading into 2022 and beyond,” Brock said in a statement.

Another major Democratic group founded by Biden allies, Unite the Country, which spent nearly $50 million during the last campaign, plans to continue its work as well, though the group has not yet announced new spending plans.

“We are going to amplify the message of the Biden-Harris White House,” said Amanda Loveday, an adviser for the group. “We will focus on the midterms in the states that matter to him.”

Priorities USA, which the Biden campaign blessed as its favored outside spending effort during the campaign, is deliberating on its path forward, after spending $138 million through its political action committee arm during the presidential election cycle. In the 2018 midterm elections, Priorities was a central clearinghouse for Democratic spending on digital advertising in House and Senate races.

“Priorities is focused on protecting the right to vote in light of ongoing voter suppression efforts, defending the Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, and supporting the Biden agenda,” the group’s senior strategist Josh Schwerin said. “We are currently in the midst of a significant research project examining the 2020 election and working with our partners to chart the path forward.”

The new co-chairs of American Bridge will help fill a spot vacated by former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm, a former adviser to the group whom Biden has nominated as his secretary of energy. Perez, the outgoing party chair, has also begun teaching at Georgetown and has been talked about as a possible candidate for elected office in his native Maryland.

“Democrats are clear-eyed about the crises the Biden administration is facing and the lengths the Republican Party will go to obstruct, mislead, and distract,” he said in a statement. “But after all of the hard work over the last four years to take back the House, Senate, and White House, we cannot and will not be turned back now.”

Bullock, who is coming off a presidential campaign and Montana Senate campaign last year, is expected to guide the group’s continued focus on rural communities, Beychok said. Richards will help guide efforts targeted at female voters, particularly in pivotal suburban communities that are important for maintaining Democratic majorities.

The group also expects to maintain its role as a repository of opposition research on Republican candidates. A fact sheet distributed by the group suggested Trump and the more divisive elements of the Republican Party will remain a focus.