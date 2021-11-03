Despite the president’s encouragement, it was far from clear that Democrats would be able to resolve the complex divisions that have slowed them down for months. Even the process of searching Tuesday’s electoral wreckage for clues about how to fix their problems was disorderly, echoing the ideological disagreements that have plagued the party for much of Biden’s presidency. By day’s end, there remained real disputes about who was to blame for the debacle and what changes would need to be put in place to realign the party with voters.