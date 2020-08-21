He framed the election as a stark choice, describing a country under Trump as one with “too much anger, too much fear, too much division.” He promised as president to be “an ally of the light, not the darkness.” The election, he said, is about character, compassion, decency and democracy. “They’re all on the ballot,” he said.

AD

AD

He described his policy aspirations, ticking through a list of issues he has spoken about through the campaign, from climate to education to jobs and the economy. But the strength of the speech was to draw a contrast with the president and to make clear that his principal focus if he becomes president in January will be on the pandemic and the economic recession that has accompanied it.

He pledged to “get control of the virus” as the first priority of his presidency. “We’ll do what we should have done from the very beginning. Our current president has failed in his most basic duty to the nation,” he said. “He’s failed to protect us. He failed to protect America. . . . That is unforgivable.”

There are few moments for a presidential nominee as big as his or her acceptance speech. One test is the selection of a running mate, and in Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Biden successfully checked that box a week ago. Another major test awaits him when he and Trump meet for three debates, the first of which is scheduled for Sept. 29 in Cleveland. But on Thursday night, he checked another box, with an acceptance speech that was thematic, pointed and forcefully delivered.

AD

AD

The opening nights of the convention had been good to and for Biden. Party luminaries raised the stakes for the election with grim warnings about democracy at risk. Friends, colleagues and especially his wife, Jill Biden, offered testimony about his resilience, his empathy, his heart and soul.

But all conventions ultimately are about how the nominee presents himself or herself — their biography and values, the principles and convictions that shape policy priorities. On Thursday, Biden built on the themes of his nomination campaign to offer a preview of the case he will make between now and Nov. 3 — against the president and for his candidacy.

At a time of suffering and uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic and the economic recession, he presented himself as a person of boundless compassion running against a president who struggles to show any.

AD

AD

“If he’s given four more years, he’ll be what he’s been the last four years,” he said, “a president who takes no responsibility, refuses to lead, blames others, cozies up to dictators and fanned the flames of hate and division.”

He said Trump will “wake up every day thinking the job is all about him, never about you. Is that the American you want for you, your children, your family?”

At a time when the problems confronting the country are among the most difficult any president has faced, he argued that nearly half a century in public life has given him the experience and steadiness needed to bring the country back. It was an implicit contrast with a president whose leadership has drawn harsh reviews from the American people, especially during the current crises.

AD

Long before Biden delivered his address, he got a taste of what will come at him next week, when Trump and the Republicans hold their convention, with the main speeches in Washington and party business held in Charlotte. Trump went to a site just outside Scranton, Pa., where Biden was born, and described an apocalyptic future if the Democratic nominee wins in November.

AD

“If you want a vision of your life under [a] Biden presidency,” he said, “think of the smoldering ruins in Minneapolis, the violent anarchy of Portland, the bloodstained sidewalks of Chicago, and imagine the mayhem coming to your town and every single town in America.”

There will be much more aimed at Biden next week and beyond as Trump seeks to discredit his challenger as he did four years ago against Hillary Clinton. So far, the attacks have not landed with the force the Trump campaign had hoped, but there are enough days ahead for that to change, whether by a more disciplined and consistent president or through missteps by the Democratic nominee.

AD

Once the Republicans conclude their convention next week, the campaign will enter what could be the most brutal stage yet and how the Democratic nominee responds will be critical to his party’s hopes of wresting the White House away from the incumbent.

AD

Keeping Biden safe from the coronavirus has been one of his campaign’s overriding priorities. For the past five months he has been in relative isolation at his home in Delaware, venturing out occasionally for a policy speech or symbolic gesture.

The president and his campaign advisers have repeatedly mocked Biden for staying home, suggesting that this is proof that, at age 77, he is not up to the demands of the presidency, physically or mentally. But it is the president who has suffered during this period, due to his erratic handling of the pandemic. Biden’s lead has widened as the president has floundered.

AD

But one question surrounding Biden’s candidacy is whether more visibility will help to solidify the lead he currently enjoys, or raise doubts about his vision, agenda and readiness that could change the dynamic of the race.

AD

Thursday’s speech gave him the biggest forum and biggest audience to date to allay any doubts and in both content and presentation he showed the essence of how he plans to take on the president and what he would do if he is elected.