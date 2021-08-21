Biden has also taken a skeptical view of the use of military force, one that those who have worked with him on foreign policy say is rooted in lessons he learned from Vietnam, the most formative issue of his early life. He was a leading voice during the early part of the Obama administration on reducing the military presence in Afghanistan. He has spoken directly about the dedication and the concern among military families, often citing the service of his late son, Beau, who was deployed for a year in Iraq as a member of the Delaware Army National Guard.