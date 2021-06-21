At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, Regina LaBelle, the acting director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, plans to express the administration's support for the Eliminating a Quantifiably Unjust Application of the Law Act, or EQUAL Act. The legislation, which is sponsored by Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Rob Portman (R-Ohio), would eliminate the sentencing disparity and give people who were convicted or sentenced for a federal cocaine offense a resentencing.
“The current disparity is not based on evidence yet has caused significant harm for decades, particularly to individuals, families, and communities of color. The continuation of this sentencing disparity is a significant injustice in our legal system, and it is past time for it to end. Therefore, the administration urges the swift passage of the ‘Eliminating a Quantifiably Unjust Application of the Law Act,’” LaBelle says in prepared written testimony, obtained by The Washington Post in advance of the hearing.
For Biden, supporting the bill marks the fulfillment of a campaign promise. As a candidate for president in 2020, Biden pledged to support eliminating the sentencing disparity, which critics have said unfairly hurts African Americans. But he didn’t always feel that way. In fact, as a senator in the 1986, Biden crafted the bill that enacted steep differences in sentencing. He disavowed it 16 years later.
The law Biden spearheaded mandated a five-year minimum sentence for trafficking in 500 grams of powder cocaine or five grams of crack. The disparity has been known as the “100-1 rule.” In 2010, the sentencing disparity was narrowed from 100-1 to 18-1. Many activists and lawmakers have long argued in favor of closing that gap, and Biden, in his final years in the Senate, introduced legislation to do so.
In 2007, as senator from Delaware, Biden introduced a bill to end the disparity.
In an unusual odd-couple pairing, Durbin partnered with former senator Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), who later served as Donald Trump’s first attorney general, on the 2010 law that dramatically narrowed the sentencing disparity. This latest legislation eliminates the remaining disparity altogether.
“We now know that this wrong-headed crack-powder disparity has ruined thousands of lives and failed to move us one step closer to ending the scourge of drug addiction in America,” Durbin said Monday. “Enough.”
Biden’s shift reflects broader changes in the way elected officials have talked about drug offenses and criminal justice over time. The movement has been especially apparent in the Democratic Party. During the 2020 presidential primary, Biden faced sharp criticism from some activists for spearheading a 1994 crime law that has come to be seen broadly in the party as overly harsh, particularly to communities of color.
Since then, Biden has walked a careful line on criminal justice and police issues that embraces some calls for reforms but stops short of others. For example, he supports decriminalizing marijuana, but not legalizing it.
Outside coalitions backing Durbin and Booker’s bill have focused particularly on shoring up conservative support as part of their larger criminal justice overhaul agenda.
To that end, one of the witnesses testifying in favor of the bill Tuesday is Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, who led the Drug Enforcement Administration under President George W. Bush.
“Although Congress has taken steps to reduce the disparity and provide some retroactive relief, any sentencing disparity between two substances that are chemically the same weakens the foundation of our system of justice,” Hutchinson plans to say in his prepared remarks, also obtained by the Post. “Congress now has the opportunity to build on the bipartisan successes of the Fair Sentencing Act and the First Step Act by eliminating the sentencing disparity between crack cocaine and powder cocaine once and for all. The strength of our justice system is dependent on the perception of fundamental fairness.”
Russell Coleman, a former counsel to now-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and ex-U. S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, will also promote the legislation at the Tuesday morning hearing.
The issue of cocaine sentencing was the subject of a recent high-profile legal battle. The Supreme Court ruled unanimously this month that a Trump era bipartisan law intended to open a path for new sentences for people convicted under severe crack cocaine statutes does not apply to those with low-level possession convictions.
Holly Harris, the president and executive director of the Justice Action Network, told the Post that the White House endorsement of the legislation was “remarkable.”
“When those on the front lines battling drug abuse and violence stand up to support reform, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle should listen to them,” she said. “We urge leadership in both chambers to prioritize this legislation, end this decades-long injustice, and help law enforcement build trust with the communities they serve.”
A White House spokesman did not have any immediate comment.