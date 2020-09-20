Meanwhile, Democratic donors posted a record in low-dollar contributions this weekend, spurred by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon.

Since Ginsburg’s death Friday evening, Democratic donors gave more than $100 million through ActBlue, the online fundraising platform for Democrats and left-leaning organizations, according to the group.

The platform processed about $20 million in donations in the four-hour period following Ginsburg’s death, setting a record for ActBlue, according to the group.

The fervent giving by Democratic donors comes as some form of early voting begins in as many as 20 states, as Americans cast their ballots in a divisive presidential election and the Senate embarks on a high-stakes battle over the Supreme Court nomination.

Democratic donors gave to “candidates up and down the ballot and orgs on the front lines of the impending judicial confirmation fight. The grassroots is ready to fight to honor Justice Ginsburg’s legacy,” ActBlue tweeted Sunday.

The cash infusion has given the Biden campaign an edge in advertisement spending, particularly in its ability to purchase costly ads in battleground states. Since August, the Biden campaign has outpaced the Trump campaign in television ad reservations, data show. These reservations were made to place ads at any point in the next six weeks of the general election campaign and beyond.

Between Sept. 7 and Sept. 16, Biden added $40.4 million in additional ad spending, according to data from the firm Advertising Analytics, with major buys in Florida, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. In the same period, President Trump added just $1.1 million in ad spending, with a large portion carved out for Florida, North Carolina and Arizona. He also cut back spending in several battleground states.

In addition to Biden’s campaign fundraising, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg last week announced a massive late-stage cash infusion in support of Biden, pledging to spend at least $100 million in Florida.

Trump’s campaign, the Republican National Committee and two affiliated fundraising committees said they raised $210 million last month — a sizable sum that lagged behind Biden’s haul.