At each stop, including at NATO on Monday, Biden has tried to mend ties that were damaged by former president Donald Trump, who often sidled up to traditional American adversaries and targeted longtime allies with vitriol.
Tuesday’s deal, if it gains the sign-off of Germany, France and Spain — the three home countries of Airbus, the European aircraft manufacturer — would quell fears that the European Union and the United States could hit each other with tariffs on everything from French wine to Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as they did in recent years as part of the dispute, which also targets Boeing.
“I am very positive that we will find an agreement on the Airbus-Boeing issue today in our conversation with our American friends,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters on Tuesday ahead of the meeting. “This is the longest trade dispute in the history of the WTO so it is in our common interest to solve it.”
But as was the case in Biden’s earlier stops on his first international tour as president, there were also lingering irritants from the Trump years that were not immediately resolved in the lead-up to Tuesday’s E.U. meeting, a sign that some of Trump’s foreign policy may outlast him. Biden did not remove tariffs that Trump imposed on European steel, a major frustration for the European Union, nor did he announce plans to remove pandemic-era restrictions on European travel to the United States even though the E.U. has made plans to reopen to Americans. The White House has said both issues still need a little bit of time.
Biden on Wednesday will wrap up his European tour with a meeting in Geneva with Russian President Vladimir Putin, promising to deliver a far tougher message to the Kremlin than Trump, who sought out Putin’s approval and friendship.
In Biden’s talks with von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, the U.S. president will be looking to move from antagonism to accord.
“There’s a lot of stuff on the table now for a political deal if both sides are willing,” said Rufus Yerxa, president of the National Foreign Trade Council, an industry group. “Both sides really need it badly.”
Under the terms of the E.U.-U.S. deal on airplane manufacturers, the two sides would agree to seek a resolution of their 17-year battle over government financial aid for rivals Boeing and Airbus. A temporary tariff suspension expires on July 11. The agreement would limit subsidies for the two companies for several years, according to officials familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the still-unfinished deal.
The World Trade Organization in 2019 authorized the United States to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European goods in response to illegal aircraft subsidies. The European Union retaliated with its own levies on $4 billion in U.S. products, including whiskey, molasses and motorcycles.
Any deal may provide a template for using global trade rules to limit Chinese government financial support for its nascent commercial aircraft industry.
In another nod toward shared interests, the United States and the E.U. also plan to announce a new cooperative trade and technology council which could help the allies shape global standards for digital innovations and fight back against “China’s nonmarket practices,” a senior U.S. official said Monday, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the negotiations.
E.U. and U.S. officials also have been working toward an agreement to address Trump’s tariffs on industrial metals and Europe’s retaliatory levies on U.S. goods. But a resolution on that remained out of reach on Tuesday.
Discussions over those tariffs are “very constructive” but are not likely to be resolved while Biden is in Europe this week, the official said.
“We do believe there’s a way to resolve this that works for the U.S. and the E.U.” the official said.
Last month, the European Union suspended plans to impose additional countermeasures on $3.8 billion in U.S. products in a bid to pave the way for progress in that spat.
“We have to de-escalate and solve E.U.-U.S. trade disputes,” Valdis Dombrovskis, the bloc’s top trade official, told the European Parliament last week.
The two sides have said they will work toward lifting the metals tariffs by Dec. 1. Asked at a news conference Sunday to justify continuing the so-called Section 232 tariffs amid his calls for transatlantic harmony, Biden suggested a willingness to eliminate them.
“A hundred and twenty days. Give me a break. Need time,” he replied, understating the number of days since his inauguration.
The metals tariffs are popular with Biden’s labor allies in the United Steelworkers union. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo praised the levies earlier this year, saying they “helped save American jobs.”
Europeans view them with particular frustration, since they were imposed under U.S. rules that allow the president to address national security threats. E.U. leaders say they are allies, not national security risks.
The “freeze” in tariff escalation is helpful, but the underlying dispute should be resolved quickly, “and addressing the real underlying problem, which is Chinese steel overcapacity,” the E.U. ambassador to Washington told an audience last week.
“Am I hopeful? Sure. It’s my job to be hopeful,” Stavros Lambrinidis said during a preview of Biden’s trip at the German Marshall Fund.
“People standing around the world and looking at us fighting in the past few years, when we did, you know they pop open bottles of champagne when that happens,” he said.
Removing the tariffs will likely require eventual agreement to address the global surplus in steel and aluminum production that the Trump administration cited as a reason for imposing them in 2018.
That won’t be easy: 30 nations have been holding talks on the issue for five years with little to show for them.
Still, the mood surrounding Biden’s European parley is certain to represent an improvement over the recent past. Trump, who often complained that “Europe treats us worse than China,” irritated European leaders with harsh criticism of their trade practices and even threatened to impose steep tariffs on imports of German automobiles.
But Tuesday’s discussions will not eliminate transatlantic trade frictions. U.S. technology companies already are gearing up to oppose an E.U. legislative proposal that would impose controls on the operations of the largest online platforms. The “digital markets act” would put especially tough rules on American Internet giants such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft.
“I think we’ll hear confirmation the two sides are continuing to work on certain trade issues, working to resolve Boeing-Airbus and the 232 tariffs. But I am concerned there are other looming issues, like the digital markets act, that mean we haven’t seen the true conflict even start yet,” said Jamieson Greer, a partner at King & Spalding and a former top U.S.T.R. official in the Trump administration.
