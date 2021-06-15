But as was the case in Biden’s earlier stops on his first international tour as president, there were also lingering irritants from the Trump years that were not immediately resolved in the lead-up to Tuesday’s E.U. meeting, a sign that some of Trump’s foreign policy may outlast him. Biden did not remove tariffs that Trump imposed on European steel, a major frustration for the European Union, nor did he announce plans to remove pandemic-era restrictions on European travel to the United States even though the E.U. has made plans to reopen to Americans. The White House has said both issues still need a little bit of time.