“By embedding principles of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility across the federal workforce, today’s Executive Order is a tremendous step towards a government that better reflects the nation it serves,” Susan Rice, head of the president’s Domestic Policy Council, told the Federal Insider by email. “If you’re a person with disabilities seeking equal access in the workplace, someone who was formerly incarcerated trying to get back on your feet — or just a young person who can’t afford an unpaid internship — these changes will make it easier for you to enter public service. That’s going to allow us to draw more fully on all of our national strength, and that’s a huge win for our entire country.”