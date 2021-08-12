“The country is completely fatigued with lockdowns, business closures and masking,” added Gostin, “and vaccines, are literally our only tool. We’ve tried masking distancing occupancy limits, even entire lockdowns now for coming along for nearly two years. And the virus, just keeps raging back. And the vaccines are the only thing we have now to defeat the virus. We need to use that tool and we need to use it vigorously. And I think there will be large public support for that”