They have an ally in the White House. Biden, on his second day in office, told his administration to prepare an executive order requiring federal contractors to pay a $15 minimum wage and provide emergency paid leave. Biden has said he will issue that order within his first 100 days in office, at the end at this month.

That’s good, but not enough for the Center for American Progress Action Fund and its allies, the National Employment Law Project, the Service Employees International Union and the Communications Workers of America.

“There is more to be done,” the Action Fund declares in a new report titled “Service Contract Workers Deserve Good Jobs.”

The “more to be done” includes increasing the minimum wage with inflation and providing sufficient benefits for contract workers, stronger protections for those with disabilities, and better enforcement of workplace rights, the group says. Doing so, advocates argue, will boost one of Biden’s top goals — greater racial equity.

With the government’s broad reach, raising the minimum wage for federal contract workers would influence other sectors and “will help correct long-standing racial and gender disparities, since women as well as African American and Latino workers are overrepresented in many service contract industries,” the report says.

Walker, 66, of Bogalusa, La., and Collier, 58, of Hattiesburg, Miss., answer questions from callers to the 1-800-MEDICARE hotline, sometimes taking 40 to 60 calls a day. Walker said she is paid $13.10 an hour, the same wage as when she started seven years ago. Collier makes even less, just $12.22.

Both are working to organize a union with CWA and said during a telephone interview that their work is rewarding but leaves them financially strapped.

“We don’t get enough pay for what we do,” Walker said. “That’s not a living wage. It’s difficult to support myself.”

Reluctantly, Walker has occasionally relied on food banks, saying, “I feel so ashamed, really, having to go.”

Walker and Collier make too much for government assistance, but too little to live comfortably. Collier said she’d like to buy new clothes, go to dinner with her husband and fix her house. “I can't do that now,” she added, “because it's a struggle.”

It’s a struggle aggravated by the government’s understandable preference for hiring the lowest bidder on federal contracts. But lowball bidders exacerbate the problem of low wages, “especially when you're dealing with services where what you're really buying is human labor,” said Anastasia Christman, director of the Worker Power Program at the National Employment Law Project.

“The only way to always be driving that price lower is to be exploiting the workers who do it,” added Christman, who wrote the report along with Karla Walter, senior director of the American Worker Project at the Center for American Progress Action Fund.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Legislation is needed to raise the minimum wage nationally, but Biden can use executive action to impose a higher wage for federal contract workers, as he has indicated he plans to do.

Doing so would meet conservative opposition and “unnecessarily drive up taxpayer costs for federal services and take away job opportunities from individuals with disabilities,” said Rachel Greszler, a fellow at the Heritage Foundation. “The federal government should provide competitive compensation, commensurate with what the private sector offers, but taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to overpay for federal services.”

Overpaid? Walker and Collier beg to differ. Even the association representing contracting companies isn’t opposed to the higher wage.

David J. Berteau, president and CEO of the Professional Services Council, said in an email that “too many contracts are awarded based solely or primarily on the lowest cost for the government. In fact, awarding contracts to the lowest-priced bidder is a root cause of low wages for contract workers, because the biggest factor of price in services contracts is labor costs, both direct and indirect,” with the last sentence partially in bold for emphasis.

“It doesn’t have to be that way,” he added, also in boldface. Acknowledging the additional costs that would come with a boost to the minimum wage, he said “top-level guidance could be issued to the entire [federal] contracting officer workforce that it is in the best interest of the government to pay higher wages and that the government’s approach to awarding services contracts needs to reward companies that bid that way.”

Instead of paying higher wages, as many already companies do, some exploit their workers, federal investigations have found.

A Government Accountability Office report released in November said the Labor Department found Service Contract Act violations, primarily of wage and benefit protections, in 68 percent of more than 5,000 cases from 2014 through 2019.

In 60 cases, the violations were so serious that companies were excluded from new government business for three years. Employers paid $224 million in back wages.

A 2017 report prepared by the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) found that more than 300,000 workers from almost 12,000 companies “have been the victims of wage related labor violations while working under federal contracts in the last decade.”

Nearly 700 of the companies were repeat offenders.

“As it works now, the federal contract system has driven down worker pay, especially in low-income communities,” CWA President Chris Shelton said in a statement. “Workers who have already suffered for too long are counting on President Biden to come through for them as soon as possible.”