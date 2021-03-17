Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), another centrist, applauded Biden’s notion of forcing senators to speak at length on the Senate floor if they want to block a vote on a popular bill, rather than simply registering their opposition. Such a change is “entirely appropriate,” Tester said.

The impact of Biden’s new position will emerge more definitely in coming weeks when it becomes clearer how hard he will actually push for it. Even with his endorsement Tuesday night, rallying all Democrats behind such a move could take time, warned Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.).

“There are some who are skeptical of any change in the rules,” said Durbin, who favors an overhaul. “We have to demonstrate to them how the rules can be used and abused before we go any further.”

Biden’s embrace Tuesday of a return to the “talking filibuster,” a delaying tactic immortalized in movies and some legendary legislative battles that has fallen into disuse, was spurred by a growing conclusion that his ambitious agenda — from climate action to immigration reform to civil rights bills — will otherwise meet a quick death.

“It’s almost getting to the point where . . . democracy is having a hard time functioning,” Biden, who served 36 years in the Senate and long resisted the change, told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. He advocated a return to “what it used to be when I first got to the Senate, back in the old days.”

When one or more senators decide to prevent a vote on a bill by refusing to yield the floor, it takes 60 votes to force them to stand down — which in practice means almost any major bill requires 60 votes to pass the Senate. That’s frustrating to Democrats in a Senate that is split 50-50, because it allows Republican leaders to block any initiative they dislike.

Changing the rules, however, would have far-reaching ramifications. While it would give Biden a much wider path to pass landmark legislation, it would also give Republicans similar power when they next control the Senate.

For some, that is a point in favor of change.

“This is not something that just helps Democrats — this is something that helps the Senate,” said Burt Neuborne, the founding legal director at the Brennan Center for Justice. “It makes the Senate an institution that can function again.”

Biden speaks regularly of his affection for the Senate’s traditions, and his comments Tuesday caught even close Senate allies by surprise. Democratic senators interviewed Wednesday said they had no advance warning of Biden’s announcement.

Some centrists, such as Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), said they continued to oppose ending or significantly weakening the filibuster. “You either protect the Senate, you protect the institution and you protect democracy, or you don’t,” Manchin said.

Still, top administration officials have been privately saying for weeks that Biden, faced with a choice between respecting Senate norms and enacting the agenda he was elected to push, would choose the latter.

“He may not have started there, but the reality of seeing his agenda totally mugged by the GOP filibuster has required a more aggressive posture,” said Rahm Emanuel, who is close with Biden and was former president Barack Obama’s chief of staff.

Biden succeeded in passing his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package through the Senate, despite unified Republican opposition, by attracting every Democratic senator and having Vice President Harris cast the tiebreaking vote. But that bill passed under special procedures for circumventing the filibuster that can be used only rarely.

“He knows that to save the Senate, and to save his agenda, the filibuster has not to be ended, but it has to be amended,” Emanuel said. “Otherwise, both the institution and the agenda will be a victim of the Grim Reaper.”

But the path to change won’t be easy. Resistance among Democrats extends beyond the usual suspects of Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who have been vocally skeptical about major change or even abolishing the filibuster.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), one of the Senate’s longest-serving Democrats, said Wednesday she is “hesitant” to make changes, citing threats from Republicans to push through major conservative goals such as restricting abortion.

To some extent, the divide among Senate Democrats is generational, with those who have been in the Senate a long time more wary of shaking up the system. But even younger Democrats are hewing to a more cautious approach, mindful that hesitant senators will need to be convinced over time — perhaps a matter of months — by demonstrations of GOP obstruction.

“There are members in our caucus who have taken some really tough, important votes that need to be convinced on rules reform,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). “And so now is not the time for this debate to happen inside the caucus.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), whose support would be critical to changing Senate rules, has assiduously declined to endorse any specific proposals and declined Wednesday to weigh in on Biden’s comments.

“My position is that we have to get big, bold action done,” Schumer said.

Internally, Schumer has been primarily focused on corralling support for different Democratic policy priorities, rather than wrangling votes on procedural changes.

In the early 1970s, when Biden was first elected to the Senate, use of the filibuster was still relatively rare, although beginning to increase. Senate “cloture” votes, called to end filibusters, were necessary nine ties during the 1973-74 legislative session, the first in which Biden participated, according to Senate statistics.

That ballooned to 61 cloture votes in 2007-08, Biden’s final Senate session — reflecting that the filibuster had transformed from rarity to routine, establishing a de facto 60-vote requirement that is not in the Constitution.

In recent years, a growing number of Democrats have soured on the filibuster, and activists have been pushing to get rid of it all together, viewing it as little more than a tool to kill sweeping progressive legislation of the kind that passed in earlier eras.

Some Democrats have begun debating which bill would present the most promising vehicle for reforming the filibuster. Some suggest a far-reaching voting rights bill that recently passed the House, saying it deals with a particularly critical issue.

“This issue — access to voting and preempting politicians’ efforts to restrict voting — is so fundamental to our democracy that it is too important to be held hostage by a Senate rule, especially one historically used to restrict expansion of voting rights,” said Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.).

“It is a contradiction to say we must protect minority rights in the Senate while refusing to protect minority rights in the society,” Warnock said.

Opponents of the filibuster note that its best-known use was by Southern senators seeking to block civil rights bills in the 1950s and 1960s. In 1957, Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina spoke for more than 24 straight hours, the longest one-person filibuster in history, against a civil rights measures — popping throat lozenges, avoiding bathroom breaks and often rambling off-topic.

In recent decades, Senate leaders, frustrated that filibusters took up so much floor time, started letting other bills proceed even if one was being blocked. That, however, made filibusters far easier, since opponents did not have to actually keep talking on the Senate floor to prevent a vote.

It is that change that Biden now wants to reverse.

He is not alone. Manchin, too, has embraced the return of the talking filibuster, which historically has led to dramatic moments.

Requiring senators to inconvenience themselves by talking for hours, delaying their return to their home states and publicly opposing popular bills could make the filibuster far less attractive and common, supporters of this change contend.

But others argue that it would do little to deter obstructionists, unless it only takes a simple majority — not 60 votes — to end the talkathon. That idea is championed by Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), for example, but it is not clear whether Biden supports it.

Republicans argue that doing away with the filibuster, or changing it significantly, would alter the nature of the Senate. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned recently on the floor that it would result in a “scorched-earth” chamber devoid of comity or compromise.

Depending on how the changes are structured, the “talking filibuster” could effectively tie up floor activity by allowing senators to speechify ad nauseam, particularly if they tag-team with other like-minded senators, some say.

“I’m not sure that’s a panacea for people that they think it is,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), a close McConnell ally, said Wednesday.

Republicans say they have not yet blocked any Biden bills, while Democrats have freely used the filibuster to impede legislation since many of them vowed in a widely publicized 2017 letter to preserve the procedural tool. But Democrats say they anticipate that the Republican legislative blockade will begin sooner rather than later.

Pressure has been building for weeks for Biden to take a position on the filibuster, particularly now that the Democrats have passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, which contains temporary programs they’d like to make permanent — a step that would be difficult under the current rules.

Among Democratic strategists, there has been a roiling discussion over exactly how and when to push for a change in the filibuster. Some, like Warnock, have argued that the party should tie the change to an emotionally charged issue like voting rights.

Others argue that it would be more effective to pick a bill with broad bipartisan support, like an expected infrastructure overhaul, because it would put Republicans in a politically tougher spot.

While the current landscape has many Democrats pushing to end or weaken the filibuster and Republicans fighting to keep it, that has not always been the case. Typically, the majority party finds more reasons to chip away at the maneuver, while the minority is eager to maintain it.

Still, the dynamic has shifted significantly in recent years. As many Democrats concluded that McConnell — and former president Donald Trump — were willing to abandon rules and traditions when it suited them, momentum increased within the party to make a clean break from the filibuster.

What was once a tool to force compromise, they contend, has become a vehicle to frustrate the voters’ will, they argue.