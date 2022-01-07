“The situation is a blinking Code Red for our nation,” Biden said, citing unusually high winds, prolonged drought conditions and the late arrival of snow as responsible for creating “a tinderbox.”
The president visited the Louisville neighborhood of Harper Lake, now covered in snow, to witness burned-down houses, charred trees and husks of torched cars from the Dec. 30 Marshall fire.
“I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in this neighborhood,” Biden said, and see winds up to 100 miles per hour and flames approaching. He praised the residents for their “incredible courage.”
Biden offered hugs and spoke with survivors who showed him their fire-ravaged homes.
“We’ll get through this,” one man told president.
Biden was joined by first lady Jill Biden, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) and at least three members of the state’s congressional delegation. They all stopped to speak and shake hands with a group of 10 fire and rescue officials.
Biden, even more than most presidents, has made a point of visiting disaster areas such as hurricanes and wildfires to console the survivors, and the United States has experienced a high number of such events during his first year.
On Friday, Biden said his message to firefighters is, “We’re here with you … The federal government is not going to go away.”
The first lady hugged a man who said, “We lost everything.”
The fire, which broke out during a period of extremely high winds after several months of drought, destroyed 1,084 homes in the towns of Louisville and Superior worth more than $513 million, according to an updated statement released by the Boulder County authorities on Thursday.
That makes it the most destructive fire on record for the state in terms of property loss. Human remains believed to be of one of two missing people were found on Wednesday. On Friday, the Boulder County coroner identified the body as that of 69-year-old Robert Sharpe, the Denver Post reported.
The Biden administration declared the area a major disaster last week, directing federal aid to assist state and local recovery efforts.
Biden’s visit comes less than four months after his last visit to Colorado while on another tour of weather disasters and he touted his climate agenda, promoting investments in green infrastructure and technology.
At the Louisville Recreation and Senior Center Friday, Biden pitched his Build Back Better plan, noting it includes money for wildfire preparedness. That package — which would allocate billions to firefighting, forest management and carbon emissions reduction — has passed the House, but Biden is still working to get it through the Senate.
“We’re going to stay here as long as it takes,” Biden said. “And it’s going to be better. It’s going to be better.”