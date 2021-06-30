The president’s visit will bring him face to face with Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a frequent Biden critic and potential future rival for the presidency. Biden will receive a command briefing from DeSantis and other officials this morning, the White House said. In the afternoon, the president will deliver remarks.
The planned eight-hour stay in Florida will give Biden an up-close view of a grim scene, in which the death toll has been rising, questions have been mounting about how a building could come crumbling down, and families of those unaccounted for have been searching for answers.
After receiving his briefing and thanking rescue teams, the president and first lady will “meet with the families who have been forced to endure this terrible tragedy, to offer them comfort as search and rescue efforts continue,” according to a schedule released by the White House.
DeSantis will not be the only Biden critic involved in the day’s events. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who as chairman of the Senate Republican campaign arm is another outspoken adversary of Biden, will join the president during his trip, according to Scott’s Senate spokesman, McKinley Lewis.
In February, Biden visited storm-ravaged Texas, and he has made a point of publicly mourning those who have died of covid-19. But this will be an unusually emotional visit to the scene of an unfolding tragedy, where the death toll has still not been finalized from a building that abruptly collapsed in the middle of the night.
Biden has made overcoming grief and tragedy a central part of his political identity. He has spoken openly about the death of his adult son, Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015, and the loss of his first wife and infant daughter, who were killed in a car accident in 1972.
He has drawn on those painful experiences to try to forge a connection with Americans who have experienced tragedy in their lives, and more broadly, soothe a nation that has been gripped by a deadly health crisis over the past year and a half.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Bidens would seek to console people who are on the edge of grief as they await word from the authorities about loved ones whose fate is still unknown. An unusually large number of people are still listed as missing because of the enormously complex search and recovery effort required to go through the rubble.
“They want to thank the heroic first responders, search-and-rescue teams, and everyone who has been working tirelessly around-the-clock, and meet with the families who have been forced to endure this terrible tragedy — waiting in anguish and heartbreak for word of their loved ones — to offer them comfort as search-and-rescue efforts continue,” Psaki said.
She added that officials had organized the trip in a way that would not interfere with the search, rescue and recovery efforts.
Moments of national mourning often serve as galvanizing moments for a president. In 1995, President Bill Clinton traveled to Oklahoma City to honor the 168 people killed in the bombing of a federal building, saying, “Let us say clearly, they served us well, and we are grateful.”
After the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, President George W. Bush traveled to the disaster site in Manhattan and spoke through a bullhorn, but a rescue worker called out that he couldn’t hear the president speak.
“I can hear you!” Bush responded. “The rest of the world hears you! And the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.”
President Barack Obama struck a deeply emotional chord in 2015 when he broke into a rendition of “Amazing Grace” at a eulogy after a mass shooting at a church in Charleston, S.C.
All three of those events, unlike the Florida tragedy, were caused by perpetrators who had intentionally spread death, giving Biden’s visit Thursday a somewhat different tone.
And presidential efforts at showing empathy do not always go well. In 2005, a photograph of Bush surveying the devastation of Hurricane Katrina from Air Force One, rather than the ground, became a potent symbol of what many saw as his detachment from the suffering.
Former president Donald Trump took a different approach during a presidency that valued strength and power over empathy and mourning. He faced criticism for casually tossing rolls of paper towels into a crowd during a 2017 visit to Puerto Rico after the island had been ravaged by Hurricane Maria.