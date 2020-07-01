In comparison, the Trump 2020 reelection campaign, the Republican National Committee and affiliated committees raised $131 million, the RNC said Wednesday — also a striking amount.

That means Biden outraised Trump for the second month in a row. Biden’s reported quarterly haul of $282.1 million also exceeded the $266 million reported by Trump’s reelection effort.

AD

AD

Both campaigns’ fundraising vastly exceeds the amount of money raised in a corresponding stretch by President Barack Obama, who drew $71.1 million in June 2012, according to federal filings.

The exploding contributions reflect the unusual intensity and visceral passions generated by this campaign, as Trump’s die-hard supporters face off against those who want desperately to unseat him.

Trump, who has raised and spent money for his reelection far earlier than other incumbent presidents, still has a large war chest. Trump’s fundraising committees and the RNC entered July with $295 million in hand, officials said — more than double the $144 million that Obama’s reelection effort had at the same point in 2012, filings show.

AD

Biden’s campaign did not announce its cash-on-hand figures. As of May 31, his campaign, the Democratic National Committee and an affiliated committee had $130 million on hand.

AD

Biden’s big June fundraising haul came after he significantly expanded his fundraising capability to compete with Trump’s big-money machine.

Biden has pursued an aggressive fundraising schedule recently, holding multiple virtual fundraising events each week and raising millions of dollars per event for the joint committee that accepts six-figure checks to support the Biden campaign and the DNC.

Biden particularly benefited from big-ticket fundraisers in June, including one with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) that netted $6 million and another with Obama that raised $7.6 million. Another fundraiser, featuring Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), raised $3.5 million, according to figures provided by the Biden campaign.

Trump also raised large sums with high-profile events in June. The Trump campaign and the RNC made a major fundraising push around the president’s June 14 birthday that raised $14 million in a single day, the RNC said.

AD

AD

The president also appeared last month at his first high-dollar, in-person fundraisers since coronavirus restrictions took effect, raising at least $13 million through two events, according to the RNC.

Trump is set to hold another high-dollar dinner at a private residence in Hillsboro Beach, Fla., next week to raise money for his campaign and the RNC, according to an invitation sent to top GOP donors.

The event is set to charge $580,600 per couple and is likely to inject millions more dollars into Trump’s reelection coffers.

Biden’s fundraising machine is similarly plowing ahead. Earlier Wednesday, he appeared at a fundraiser hosted by Alan Leventhal, the chairman and chief executive of Beacon Capital Partners, and he lashed out at Trump.

AD

“Our country is crying out for leadership — and maybe even more important, some healing,” Biden said.

AD

On Tuesday night, Biden held a conversation that featured actor Mark Hamill, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies. Hamill joked that Biden’s reason for asking him to host the event became clear after Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale compared Trump’s operation to the Death Star.

“For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star). It is firing on all cylinders,” Parscale wrote on Twitter, including an image of the fictional moon-size spaceship as it prepared to destroy a planet.

Hamill’s response: “Ha ha! That’s right in my wheelhouse.” He added: “How perfectly tone deaf. And yet, right on brand for him to cast their side as the evil empire and us as the valiant resistance fighting selflessly for freedom.”