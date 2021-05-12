The public relations battle underlines the strong belief in both major parties about how potent a political issue gas can become. From the BP oil spill during the Obama administration to the oil crisis that derailed the Carter administration, presidents have for decades confronted, with mixed results, catastrophes over a resource that is part of daily life for most Americans. The issue is especially resonant right now, Republicans said, with people eager to hit the road after more than a year of pandemic lockdown.