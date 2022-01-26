Five Democratic senators on Wednesday sent a letter calling for Biden to keep the expanded child tax credit in any legislation. The president has said he needs to pare down his proposal to get it through the Senate and indicated that the tax credit will be cut, but Sens. Michael Bennet of Colorado, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Ron Wyden of Oregon urged him to reconsider.