“The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election,” Biden said. “He’s done so because he values power over principle, because he sees his own interest as more important than his country’s interest and America’s interest, and because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our constitution.”
Biden’s address ran roughly 20 minutes and was delivered from Statuary Hall, a formal chamber near the House floor that was occupied by insurrectionists on Jan. 6.
The president’s remarks — and denunciation of Trump — seem to settle, at least for now, a rousing debate within the Democratic Party about whether to take on Trump head on or whether doing so merely elevates his stature.
Many Democrats have been frustrated that Biden has not done more to push back directly against a predecessor who repeatedly and falsely challenges the results of the last election, and against Republicans who are enacting voting restrictions in various states.
Biden charged that Trump and his supporters are using inconsistent and even hypocritical arguments as they assert, contrary to the evidence, that Trump had the election stolen from him.
“You can’t love your country only when you win,” Biden said. “You can’t obey the law only when it’s convenient. You can’t be patriotic when you embrace and enable lies.”
Trump, who had considered holding a news conference Thursday but scrapped the idea when advisers warned it could generate negative press, reacted quickly to the address by suggesting that Biden was attempting to distract from the problems he’s faced as president.
“Biden is working hard to try and deflect the incompetent job he is doing, and has done, on the horrible Afghanistan withdrawal (surrender), the Borders, COVID, Inflation, loss of Energy Independence, and much more,” Trump said in a statement. “Everything he touches turns to failure. That’s what you get when you have a rigged Election.”
He added that Biden “used my name today to try to further divide America” and added, “The Democrats want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America. I say, let them have it because America sees through theirs lies and polarizations.”
(The “theirs” grammatical error was in the written statement.)
Biden, and Vice President Harris before him, framed this moment as a juncture when America must choose between an unraveling of democracy and a rededication to the country’s founding principles.
The president also pushed back against Republicans who argue against scrutinizing the insurrection and the 2020 election, saying the country needs to look ahead and not back. “This isn’t about being bogged down in the past,” Biden said. “It’s about making sure the past isn’t buried. That’s the only way forward.
And he added, “In state after state, new laws are being written not to protect the vote but to deny it; not only to suppress the vote, but to subvert it.”
But Biden has shied away from giving this type of address for months, instead holding firm to the idea that the best way to preserve democracy is to show that it works by delivering results.
He has overseen the passage of two major pieces of legislation — a major covid relief plan and a bipartisan bill to shore up the country’s infrastructure — and is still working to pass a broader social program, despite roadblocks.
But the process has hardly been smooth, and Democratic squabbling has been on vivid display.
During parts of Biden’s speech Thursday, he signaled certainty that democracy would prevail; at other times he seemed less sure.
“The fragility of democracy is this: That if we are not vigilant, if we do not defend it, democracy simply will not stand,” Biden said. “It will falter and fail.”