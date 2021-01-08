“I think it makes my job easier,” Biden said. “We must unify the country.”

He sidestepped questions about a growing drive by House Democrats to impeach Trump, but he strongly suggested that Congress’s time would be better spent tackling his agenda. “What the Congress decides to do is for them to decide,” Biden said. “But they’re going to have to be ready to hit the ground running.”

The moderate tone was consistent with how Biden campaigned for president, eschewing the harsher rhetoric of many of his Democratic primary rivals, and it could forecast how he intends to govern in a political environment that has moved from merely polarized to violently divided.

Biden did excoriate Trump, as well as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and others, accusing them of perpetrating “the big lie” and even comparing Cruz to Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels. But he was at pains to distinguish such targets from Republicans whom he praised as worthy partners.

Some Democrats on Capitol Hill questioned privately whether Biden’s measured response to Trump’s incitement of a violent mob was sufficient for the fraught moment. But Biden mostly appeared to receive the same latitude from other Democrats that he enjoyed during the campaign, even as his party’s attitude toward Trump has hardened.

“My bet would be there is not a single adviser around Joe Biden who doesn’t believe Trump should be impeached, but there is also no one who wants him to spend a single bit of political capital on this. And they are right,” said Brian Fallon, an outspoken liberal activist. “The situation is working its way through the House Democratic caucus without needing Biden to take a position on it.”

Instead, Biden sought to focus Friday on his agenda, echoing his efforts during the campaign to distinguish the pocketbook issues important to most Americans from the issues consuming the political class in Washington.

Biden said he would unveil a multitrillion-dollar relief package next week. He also wants Congress to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, move faster to distribute the coronavirus vaccine and invest in the country’s infrastructure.

Ronald A. Klain, the incoming White House chief of staff, and Yohannes Abraham, the transition’s executive director, said on a staff call Friday that the events of the past week were difficult for many of Biden’s aides. They said the unrest adds urgency to Biden’s agenda but cited no significant changes, according to a person familiar with the call who was not authorized to publicly discuss it and so spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Biden made a point of noting that 81 million people voted for him, possibly a response to Trump’s regular invocation of the 74 million who cast their ballots for the GOP ticket. “Eighty-one million people stood up and said, ‘It’s time for him to go,’ ” Biden said. “. . . We were duly elected, so I think it’s important that we get on with the business of getting him out of office — and the quickest way that that will happen is us being sworn in on the 20th.”

Other Democrats with ties to the Biden transition also appeared to want to move quickly past this week’s wreckage.

“We won Georgia and the Senate, we will have an independent Justice Department, and Biden was certified as President,” Ben LaBolt, a Democratic strategist working with the transition, wrote Thursday on Twitter. “Today is a new day.”

But even within Biden’s orbit, there was some demand for the president to be held accountable.

Rep. Cedric L. Richmond (D-La.), a top Biden adviser who will soon leave Congress to join Biden’s White House team, was among the House members who signed onto moving toward the impeachment of Trump.

“There was an attack on our Capitol, and that has to have consequences,” Richmond said in an interview. “As far as I’m concerned as a member of Congress, there has to be consequences for inciting an insurrection, in which I think now we’re up to five people who lost their lives.”

Wednesday’s riot led to the fatal shooting of a woman who had breached the Capitol, the death of a police officer and the deaths of three others as a result of “medical emergencies.”

Richmond made clear he was speaking as a member of Congress, not as a Biden adviser. He said he had not talked with Biden about impeachment.

“We are trying to prepare a vaccine rollout, prepare for an inauguration and take over the government,” Richmond said. “That requires the focus the vice president has been doing.”

Biden’s tone was at odds with the fury voiced by many Democrats, especially on Capitol Hill, whose frustration during four years of Trump’s presidency boiled over after a pro-Trump mob broke into their hallways and offices.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), not known as a firebrand, called on Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to resign. Their groundless challenges to Biden’s victory, she suggested, were an anti-democratic move that encouraged the riot and violated their duty.

“At the end of the day, our job is to keep this country a democracy where voices win, not brute force,” Murray said in a statement. “Any Senator who stands up and supports the power of force over the power of democracy has broken their oath of office.”

While Biden excoriated Cruz, he stopped short of calling on him to resign, saying instead that he and others should be “flat beaten next time they run.” And his message for the GOP more broadly was more conciliatory, though he suggested that the party can and should change.

“We need a Republican Party,” he said. “We need an opposition that is principled and strong.” Biden also praised those who he said have “enormous integrity,” including Romney, who has denounced the election challenges in blunt terms.

And he hailed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for opposing the challenges in a forceful floor speech. “Our nation was founded precisely so that the free choice of the American people is what shapes our self-government and determines the destiny of our nation,” McConnell said late Wednesday. “Not fear, not force, but the peaceful expression of the popular will.”

Even before the breach of the Capitol, McConnell had extended an olive branch to Biden.

“The voters, the courts and the states have all spoken. They’ve all spoken. If we overrule them, it would damage our republic forever,” McConnell said, urging his conference to vote down challenges to the results of the 2020 election. “This election actually was not unusually close.”

Biden’s outreach to the GOP did not prevent some Republicans from taking issue with his comparison of Cruz to Goebbels.

“Is this the healing and unity Joe Biden is promising?” asked Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), who opposed Wednesday’s effort to overturn the election.

Biden’s relative restraint may reflect the reality that, though his party will control both chambers of Congress when he takes office, it will be by the narrowest of margins. The Senate will be split 50-50, with Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris casting the tie-breaking vote, and Biden many need the support of some of the same senators who sympathized with those massing around the Capitol on Wednesday.

And the new president cannot count on the unyielding unity of all Democrats behind his agenda. On Friday, for example, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) signaled opposition to a round of $2,000 stimulus checks for low-income Americans, a key Biden promise.

That means Biden might have to turn to someone like Hawley, whose has been supportive of issuing the $2,000 checks.

Biden’s effort to split the difference was perhaps most evident in his response to the news that Trump does not plan to attend his inauguration. “It’s one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on — I think it’s better that he not show up,” Biden said. “He’s been an embarrassment to the country.”

In contrast, he said, he would be pleased if Vice President Pence attended. “He’s welcome,” Biden said. “I’d be honored to have him there and to move forward with the transition.”