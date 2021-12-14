Calling Dec. 14, 2012, one of the “saddest days” of the Obama presidency, Biden said he found hope in the families’ fight “to change the laws of a culture around gun violence.”
“Because of your leadership, we forged a broad coalition and enacted more than 20 executive orders,” Biden said of efforts made during the Obama administration to limit gun use. “We came close to legislation, but we came up short. It was so darn frustrating.”
“It’s still frustrating now, for you and me and many others in Parkland, Florida, and Oxford, Michigan,” Biden continued. “Countless communities across the country. These horrific shootings make national headlines and embarrass us a nation. And for many others, every day, particularly in Black and Brown communities, there is the equivalent of a mass shooting we don’t even hear about.”
While demanding action from Congress, Biden said there are “three common-sense bills to reduce gun violence that the Senate should pass now.”
He also highlighted his record as president of attempting to curb gun violence, including measures that would limit the proliferation of ghost guns, crack down on rogue dealers and promote safe firearm stores. The president said his American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion stimulus package Congress passed earlier this year — earmarked $470 billion for cities and states to reduce gun violence, among other things.
Biden said he’s calling for doubling funding to gun violence prevention research and noted that his social spending bill also calls for a landmark $5 billion investment in community violence prevention and intervention programs.
“I know our politics is frustrating and can be frustrating, and is particularly frustrating now,” Biden said. “But we can’t give up hope, we can’t stop.”
In a statement, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) echoed Biden’s call and commemorated the victims of the attack, saying his “heart aches . . . for the families who have had to live with the pain of losing a loved one to gun violence, and for the entire Newtown community.”
“But my heart is also buoyed by examples of love and perseverance,” Murphy said. “After this tragedy, we saw the entire nation come together to rally behind Newtown. And we saw families who lost loved ones turn their grief into action, spearheading initiatives to prevent future tragedies. Their strength is nothing short of awe-inspiring.”
Murphy, in calling for congressional action on gun control measures, said he’s motivated by the families of victims who have rallied to change the laws.
“This is a movement supported by the vast majority of Americans, and we’re not stopping our fight to save lives at the federal, state, or local level,” Murphy said.