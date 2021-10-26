A loss by McAuliffe on Nov. 2 — or perhaps even a narrow victory — would be an ominous sign for Democrats already likely facing stiff political headwinds in next year’s midterm elections, when their narrow control of the House and Senate will be on the line. The party that wins the White House historically losses congressional seats in the next election, and Virginia, this cycle’s top off-year race, is seen as a key test of whether Democrats can head into 2022 with momentum.