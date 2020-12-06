But Biden had also been under pressure to select more Latinos in his Cabinet. Becerra becomes the second designated nominee who is Latino, after Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden’s pick for homeland security secretary. The choice of Becerra, first reported by the New York Times, was confirmed Sunday night by three individuals who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the selection.

A spokesman for the Biden transition declined to comment Sunday night.

Becerra, 62, also had been mentioned as a possible attorney general nominee or as a successor to Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris when she leaves her spot in the Senate.

During the Trump era, Becerra has been among the most outspoken state attorneys general, leading coalitions of Democratic colleagues in challenges to the current administration’s policies on immigration, the environment and health care, suing the federal government more than 100 times since taking office.

Notably, he has been the lead attorney general for a score of fellow attorneys general fighting to preserve the Affordable Care Act in a case that is now before the Supreme Court.

He is the son of Mexican immigrants and the first in his family to graduate from college.

“Xavier Becerra is a dedicated, hard-working public servant who has led the fight against the Trump administration’s attacks on the Affordable Care Act,” said Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.), chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, which has lobbied Biden to pick Latinos for his Cabinet. “As the Latino community has been devastated by covid-19, Attorney General Becerra has worked to make sure all Americans get the health-care coverage they deserve. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus congratulates Xavier and his family on this historic nomination.”

Becerra left the House, where he had represented Los Angeles since 1993, when he was appointed in 2017 to fill what had been Harris’s job before she won a Senate seat. He won election to the post the following year.

Becerra issued a statement following the November election signaling receptivity to joining the Biden administration in an unspecified role.