FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2016 file photo, Symone Sanders speaks to members of the media in the spin room after a presidential forum in Des Moines, Iowa. Joe Biden has hired Symone Sanders, a prominent African American political strategist, as a senior adviser to his newly launched presidential campaign. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden has hired Symone Sanders, a prominent African American political strategist, as a senior adviser to his newly launched presidential campaign.

The move adds a younger, diverse voice to Biden’s cadre of top advisers, which has been dominated by older white men. It suggests Biden is seeking to broaden his appeal to a new generation of Democrats.

Sanders, 29, rose to prominence during the 2016 campaign as press secretary for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. She then became a high-profile political analyst on CNN and is likely to be a forceful Biden defender on television.

Sanders has been heavily recruited by 2020 contenders. She had a lengthy meeting with the former vice president a few weeks ago and he followed up with a job offer.

A Biden campaign official confirmed Sanders’ hire on condition of anonymity because it has not been formally announced.

